West Ham vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

West Ham welcome Everton to the London Stadium in a crucial match at the bottom end of the Premier League table. Both sides have slipped into the drop zone in recent weeks, and neither can really afford to lose this relegation six-pointer.

West Ham vs Everton live stream date, time, channels The West Ham vs Everton live stream takes place Saturday, Jan. 21.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 22)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Everton and West Ham occupy the bottom two spots in the Premier League form table, and the actual league table doesn’t look much brighter for either side. Everton sit in 19th position, whereas West Ham are in 18th with only goal difference separating the two. David Moyes and Frank Lampard are under increasing pressure, and the manager of the losing side could pay the ultimate price.

The West Ham vs Everton live stream likely won’t offer the quality levels of a clash between two title challengers, but the stakes are equally as high. Even neutrals will want to tune in, and the good news is that the West Ham vs Everton live stream is being broadcast in multiple countries, but we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere in the world down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton anywhere

The West Ham vs Everton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

West Ham vs Everton live streams by country

How to watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

West Ham vs Everton kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for West Ham vs Everton) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the West Ham vs Everton live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the West Ham vs Everton stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the West Ham vs Everton live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

West Ham vs Everton preview

West Ham come into this crucial match in horrific form. The East London side last won in the Premier League back in October, and since the league restarted after the World Cup they have taken just two points from a possible 15. Their most recent defeat came away to fellow relegation battlers Wolves, a result which saw them slide into the relegation zone.

Most alarmingly for manager David Moyes will be his side's inability to score. The Hammers have managed only 15 goals in 19 games. This paltry sum has them ranked second bottom for goals scored, only Wolves have managed fewer with 12. The signing of striker Danny Ings this week from Aston Villa will hopefully help West Ham in regard.

Moyes’ position is under increasing pressure and there have been media reports that should he fail to mastermind a win here, he will pay with his job. Frank Lampard, his counterpart at Everton, is also in the hot seat. And this match is being widely tipped as a must-win for both men.

Everton’s form is similarly bleak. The Merseyside club also hasn’t won since October. While a draw away to reigning champions Man City in December was viewed as potentially something to build on, it was followed by a thrashing at the hands of Brighton, and a disastrous defeat against bottom-of-the-table Southampton last weekend.

Everton have struggled in front of goal as well. They’ve also only managed 15 strikes in almost 20 games while conceding 26 goals in the same timeframe (West Ham have conceded 25). Even worse, the atmosphere around the club has turned increasingly toxic. Last week the club was forced to put out a statement explaining that key execs had been advised not to attend matches going forward due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security.”

West Ham have enjoyed more than a decade in the Premier League, whereas Everton are one of only six teams never to have been relegated from the division. However, it’s looking increasingly likely that one of these historic clubs will be playing Championship football next season. Making the West Ham vs Everton live stream the very definition of a relegation six-pointer.