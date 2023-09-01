Rabbitohs vs Roosters live stream: How to watch NRL free online today – team news

The Rabbitohs and Roosters face off today in a season-defining clash that stands to decide which of Sydney's arch-rivals will scrape through to the 2023 NRL Finals. There's a slim chance that neither team will make the cut regardless of what goes down at Accor Stadium, but as far as the Rabbitohs and Roosters should be concerned, win the final game of the regular season and they'll be in.

The NRL game is airing for FREE in some countries. But don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on because you can watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams Date: Friday, September 1

Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

► FREE LIVE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — Watch NRL

► U.K. — Sky / Now

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bunnies currently occupy the final berth, and with a points differential of +78 and a bye behind them, you'd be forgiven for thinking that they were in an enviable position. But it's worth remembering that Jason Demetriou's men were the runaway favorites for the J. J. Giltinan Shield at the midway point of the season.

From an 8-3 record in the first half of the campaign to a 4-8 record in the second, South Sydney have fallen off a cliff, and they'll be without the suspended Latrell Mitchell for this clash with their crosstown foes, who are two places outside the NRL Finals picture but on a run of four consecutive wins.

Blake Taaffe is Mitchell's replacement at fullback, while Tevita Tatola is named starting prop at the expense of Jai Arrow, who drops to the bench. Jed Cartwright, Peter Mamouzelos and Daniel Suluka-Fifita will play no part after being cut from the squad.

Roosters skipper James Tedesco returns to the team well-rested after spending an enforced period on the sidelines with a head injury, but this game has come too soon for Joey Manu, who tore a hamstring last week. Corey Allan is his replacement at centre.

Here’s how to watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams no matter where you are today.

Free Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams

Rugby league fans in Australia can watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters for FREE on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch the Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams around the world

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams in the U.K.

Rabbitohs vs Roosters is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Kick-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. BST on Friday morning. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the NRL on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams in Australia

The great news for rugby league fans in Australia is that they can they can watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters for FREE on Channel 9. That also means viewers Down Under can watch all of the action online for free via the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices. Going to be outside Oz when the big game's on? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. – or anywhere outside of Australia, New Zealand, UK or the Pacific Islands – where the NRL TV rights have not been picked up, you can watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters online with the Watch NRL streaming service. Watch NRL requires a subscription and has three different plans to choose from: Weekly: US$20 / £16 / €20 / AU$24

Monthly: US$39 / £29 / €39 / AU$44

Yearly: US$182 / £143 / €171 / AU$229

How to watch Rabbitohs vs Roosters live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing Rabbitohs vs Roosters in New Zealand. Sky Sport is a subscription service and offers a range of TV packages. Kick-off is at 10 p.m. NZDT on Friday night. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs from $24.99 per week. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

