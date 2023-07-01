Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live stream: How to watch online, fight card, start time

It's time to watch the Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live stream and see if American 'Heavy Hitting Diva' Franchón Crews-Dezurn can defend her undisputed super-middleweight crown, or whether British challenger Savannah Marshall can become a two-weight world champ. Here are all the ways to watch the Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams from anywhere

Having suffered a first professional loss last time out against Claressa Shields, Marshall hasn’t wasted any time with a warm-up bout and on Saturday night will step up a division to challenge Crews-Dezurn – a fierce fighter who is putting all four of her super-middleweight titles on the line at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The 36-year-old American, who also lost to Shields in a four-round bout on her professional debut, and has since gone on to win eight fights and dominate the division. The Baltimore fighter and former American Idol contestant had a highly successful amateur career, winning two medals the World Championships.

However, her record pales into insignificance when compared with Marshall’s amateur pedigree. The Hartlepool fighter won a wealth of medals as a middleweight, twice competed at the Olympics, and remains the only fighter to have ever beaten Shields – overcoming the American back in 2012 at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Marshall also secured a points victory over Crews-Dezurn back in 2011 when both were amateurs and certainly carries more power, having secured 10 of her 12 victories by stoppage, but it will be interesting to see if the Briton carries her power up a weight division.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch a Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live stream.

How to watch the Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live stream in your home country and with your favourite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on? With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams in the US

If you are in the U.S. then you can watch Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams on ESPN+.

You can easily sign up to ESPN Plus and watch the fight for just $9.99, which will also get you access to a month's worth of entertainment.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is your destination to watch Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams online. The full fight card will air on Sky Sports Action, from 7 p.m. BST, while the main event will air on Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30 p.m.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams in Canada

Boxing fans in Canada can get Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams on TSN+. That means that you can watch the fight for $19.99 and get access to a month's worth of other entertainment. Alternatively, if you sign up for an annual pass then the price is reduced to $16.66 a month.

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live streams in Australia

Unfortunately, it's bad luck for fight fans in Australia as no channels will be showing a Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall live stream. However, if you're travelling in Aus and want to watch the bout then you can tune in to your regular streaming service using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN

Crews-Dezurn vs Marshall fight card

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Savannah Marshall, super-middleweight

Natasha Jonas vs Kandi Wyatt, welterweight

Zak Chelli vs Mark Jeffers, super-middleweight

Ben Whittaker vs Vladimir Belujsky, light-heavyweight

Callum Simpson vs Boris Crighton, super-middleweight