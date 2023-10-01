Arc de Triomphe live stream: How to watch free online, race time, horses and odds

The elements could play a key role at the 102nd Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe this weekend, with Paris' Longchamp Racecourse having seen both torrential rain and blazing sunshine in recent days. Heavy ground has produced some enormous shocks at Europe's richest race over the years, though that might not matter too much to Jean-Claude Rouget-trained race favorite Ace Impact, whose unbeaten record includes triumphs on all types of ground.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Arc de Triomphe from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Arc de Triomphe 2023 start time, channel The 2023 Arc de Triomphe takes place on Sunday (Oct. 1).

• Post time: 3:05 p.m. BST / 10:05 a.m. ET / 7:05 a.m. PT / 12:05 a.m. AEST (Oct. 2)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Racing.com (FREE STREAM)

Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The big question concerning Ace Impact is that he's an unknown quantity at a mile and a half. Hukum, trained by Owen Burrows, has not only won six career races at this distance, including the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes in June, but done the business come rain or shine. Perhaps most crucially of all, he's been drawn into the much-vaunted No.1 stall.

If he pulled it off he'd go down as the first ever six-year-old to win the Arc de Triomphe, a potentially meaningless statistic given that the race has been won by a seven-year-old, albeit only once and all the way back in 1932.

Westover is another runner generating hype, having raced home in sixth a year ago, before kicking on this season. The Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old has a decent record at this distance but is more of a fair-weather performer than his rivals and will be right on the outside in stall No.15.

With £2,380,833 up for grabs for the winner, this is serious business, so read on as we explain how to watch the 2023 Arc de Triomphe live stream. We've also listed the runners and riders at the bottom of this page.

How to watch the Arc de Triomphe live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K. or Australia, you can enjoy the Arc de Triomphe live stream for FREE. ITV4 and ITVX have live coverage in the UK, while Racing.com is showing it on TV and online Down Under.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for that free Arc de Triomphe coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the race.

2023 Arc de Triomphe live streams by country

How to watch the 2023 Arc de Triomphe live stream for FREE in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, ITV4 and ITVX are providing FREE coverage of the 2023 Arc de Triomphe in the U.K., with live coverage of the event getting underway at 1pm BST on Sunday, and the main race set to begin at 3:05 p.m..

Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the races on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch an Arc de Triomphe live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Can you watch the 2023 Arc de Triomphe live stream in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Arc de Triomphe was shown live on FS2 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login in the U.S. a year ago, but at the time of publication the network hasn't confirmed if it will be showing the action from Longchamp in 2023.

However, FS2 will be airing a horse racing highlights show from 9:30 a.m E.T. to 10:30 a.m. E.T. on Sunday morning, which coincides nicely with the Arc de Triomphe, which is set to begin at 10:05 a.m. E.T..

FS2 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 2. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 2, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports 2 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch FS2 live by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Remember that if you're tuning into ITVX from the U.S., you still need to have a valid U.K. TV license in order to use the service.

How to watch the 2023 Arc de Triomphe live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the 2023 Arc de Triomphe live stream will be shown on the free Racing.com TV channel and the Racing.com website.

The main race starts at 12.05 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Monday morning, with live coverage getting underway at 11pm on Sunday night.

Once again, one of the best VPN services will help Australians who aren't at home tune in to the streaming services they already subscribe to.

2023 Arc de Triomphe runners and riders

The following is a list of the runners and riders of the 2023 Arc de Triomphe: