Wales vs England live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Wales vs England live stream, date, time, channels The Wales vs England live stream takes place today (Tuesday Nov. 29).

► Time 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Wales need a win against England to keep their slim hopes of progressing to the World Cup 2022 round of 16 alive, but the Three Lions would surely take pleasure in eliminating their old rivals from the tournament.

The Wales vs England live stream should be a fiercely fought match with both teams looking to win, but for very different reasons. The good news is that the game is being broadcast in both the U.S. and the U.K. Plus, we’ll show you how to watch it online from anywhere down below. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales vs England live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a moment of the World Cup by checking out our full how to watch World Cup 2022 live streams hub.

How to watch Wales vs England anywhere

The Wales vs England live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can check it out without having to sign up long-term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Wales vs England live streams by country

How to watch the Wales vs England live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Wales vs England stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering half off the first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Wales vs England live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the Wales vs England live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Wales vs England live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Wales vs England live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wales vs England live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Wales vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Wales vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Wales vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Wales vs England live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is out top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Wales vs England live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Wales vs England live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Wales vs England preview

Wales are staring down the barrel of World Cup elimination at the group stage. There was much anticipation ahead of the Dragon's first World Cup campaign in more than 35 years, but things haven’t panned out as expected. A limp draw with the USA was followed by a seriously damaging defeat against Iran, and now a tricky test against England.

The big disappointment for Wales hasn’t just been the results — which leave them bottom of Group B with just a single point — but also that the squad’s big players haven’t turned up in Qatar. Aaron Ramsey has been mostly anonymous, and captain Gareth Bale has rarely shown his quality, although he did duly dispatch a clutch penalty when call upon against the USA.

Meanwhile, England enjoyed a flying start to the World Cup when the Three Lions mauled Iran in a comprehensive 6-2 win. However, as so often happens with England, the national negativity has returned in full force following a lackluster goalless draw with the USA. England looked the more likely to lose for much of the game, and the attacking prowess displayed against Iran was nowhere to be seen.

Gareth Southgate has proved over the past five years that he is tournament smart, and there is an argument to be made that the performance against the USA was intentionally pragmatic. Nevertheless, the English public will demand an improved performance against old rivals. And even if a draw will be enough to secure qualification to the next round, England would surely enjoy being the ones to confirm Wales' flight home.

The Wales vs England live stream is a high-stakes match between two geographical neighbors and historic sporting rivals. It's a match you won't want to miss even if you don't support either team.

Wales vs England team news

Wales’ first-choice goalkeeper, Wayne Hennessey, will be suspended for this one after picking up a red card for a dangerously high tackle against Iran. While the side’s star players have underperformed in this tournament so far, Rob Page is still likely to rely on the likes of Bale, Ramsey and Dan James against England.

Southgate opted to stick with the same starting XI that beat Iran against the USA, and the much-criticized manager may opt for the same approach here. However, there have been reports in the media that Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham will be replaced by veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson. There have also been widespread calls for Man City’s Phil Foden to be selected ahead of Chelsea’s Mason Mount.

World Cup 2022 Group B table

Group B standings as of 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 29.