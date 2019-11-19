Vizio is fixing its big Disney Plus smart TV problem in December

If you haven't been able to watch Disney Plus on your Vizio smart TV, your complaints have been heard. Vizio today announced that its SmartCast TVs will get Chromecast built-in support for Disney's streaming service in December, giving you an easy way to binge on The Mandalorian or your favorite old Disney movies in time for the holidays.

Vizio's SmartCast TVs already allow you to stream Disney Plus via Apple AirPlay 2, which lets you beam content from your iOS or Mac device to your TV. However, if you're a non-Apple user trying to watch Disney Plus on a Vizio set, you've been out of luck.

Vizio SmartCast sets have Chromecast built-in, meaning you can cast content from supporting apps from your phone to your TV without having to plug a separate dongle in. These TVs also support Google Assistant, allowing you to play content and switch apps using just your voice.

The company hasn't given a date for when Chromecast support will arrive for Disney Plus in December, but it seems safe to assume that the update will be available in time for the holiday season. With the amount of Vizio TVs that will likely be scooped up as part of Black Friday deals, it makes sense for the company to be ready to support the hottest new streaming app out there.