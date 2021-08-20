Totally Rated: Call of Duty Vanguard and Keanu Reeves' makeover in Cyberpunk

Totally Rated is the show that features reviews and opinions of what's hot in tech and gaming. It brings together journalists and reviewers to give their opinions and impressions of what's been trending the past week.

After a year of delays and months of leaks, Call of Duty Vanguard is finally official, Far Cry is getting a VR twist and Keanu Reeves gets a makeover in Cyberpunk 2077.

TechRadar’s Gerald Lynch got the chance to test out Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity:

“Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity itself is very straightforward.

“However, the interlocking emergent systems of the Far Cry series are gone — there are no stealthy kills, no animal taming, no crafting and no open world.

“Dive Into Insanity is very much a points-based, on-rails shooter. There’s more in common here with arcade staples like Time Crisis or House of the Dead than the free-roaming we’ve come to expect from Far Cry. And yet in the context of a multiplayer shooter, that’s fine.

“Where the six TechRadar players would have liked to have seen it be a little more ambitious however was in its environmental level design — for the most part, you’re funneled from one arena-like shooting zone to another, with distant enemies to be picked off from afar, while you’re stood shooting from a cave ledge or moving cable car. It’d have been great to have been able to take the inherent three-dimensionality of virtual reality to have been able to have sprung some pincer-style surprise team attacks.

“Despite these grumbles, we had a lot of fun. And despite the relative lack of interesting level layouts to navigate, quite the workout too. Without going into too much gory detail, we were dripping with sweat by the end of the game’s 30-ish minute run time. Though the game can accommodate up to eight players, six is probably the sweet spot — you’d run the risk of running into your mates too often otherwise.”

This week Cyberpunk revealed some free DLC, but is it enough to pull you back into the world of Night City?

The free DLC comes bundled with the 1.3 patch that is live right now.

Additions include a couple of nice new jackets for your player character V and a new car skin.

But the big one is the alternative look for the ever present Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves. His new look can be activated from the ‘additional content’ tab from the main menu and gives Johnny a freshly chopped hair-do and an unbuttoned black jacket.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every week.