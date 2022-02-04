Southampton vs Coventry City live stream — how to watch FA Cup game online

The Southampton vs Coventry City live stream is an intriguing FA Cup tie between one of the Premier League's least consistent sides and one of the Championship's most improved teams.

Southampton vs Coventry City live stream, date, time, channels The Southampton vs Coventry City live stream takes place Saturday, February 5.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• Watch FOR FREE on 10Play in Australia

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Southampton are marooned in the middle of the Premier League, although they'll probably be fairly happy with that after a poor start that at one stage had them on the verge of the relegation zone. But while things have got a little better lately, they've still not won two Premier League games in a row since early November and don't look like troubling the European places.

In short, if they're to get anything out of this season the FA Cup represents their best chance. They needed extra time to beat Swansea 3-2 in the third round, only to be rewarded with a tie against another Championship side in the form of Coventry — and this could be a far tougher test.

That's because Coventry City, after nearly a decade in the wilderness that saw them drop right down to League Two, are on the brink of being a pretty decent team again. After winning the League One title in 2020 they returned to the Championship for the first time since 2012 and consolidated with a 16th-place finish. But this season they've surprised many by mounting a serious promotion challenge. And though they sit just outside the play-off places in 10th, they have games in hand that could see them climb back into those all-important top-six spots.

Plus, in Viktor Gyokeres and Matty Godden they have the goalscorers to trouble a Southampton defence that's not exactly excelled this season. This one could be interesting.

The Southampton vs Coventry City live stream certainly has all the hallmarks of an upset, so you won't want to miss it. We will show you how to watch it below.

How to watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream FOR FREE in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream on 10Play — in fact, they can watch every FA Cup tie on the streaming service, including games which aren't being broadcast in the U.K.

What's more 10Play is totally free to tune in to — you just need to sign up with an Australian postcode.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN such as as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your account, as if you were back home. Read on for details of how to do that.

How to watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream wherever you are

The Southampton vs Coventry City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 10Play or another service and watch the game.



Can you watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream in the UK?

Unfortunately, the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream is not one of the FA Cup games that's being broadcast by either BBC or ITV in the U.K.

However, if you're in the U.K. right now but usually live somewhere where the game is being shown, you can still watch via the services you access in your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPNs, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream in the US

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream — and indeed, to watch every FA Cup game this season.

ESPN Plus is ESPN's standalone streaming service and is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices.

How to watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans can watch the Southampton vs Coventry City live stream on Sportsnet Now. As well as being available via most cable services, Sportsnet Now can also be streamed online, so there's no excuse not to tune in.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.