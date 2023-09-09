South Africa vs Scotland live stream: How to watch RWC 2023 online

Opening fixtures at the Rugby World Cup 2023 don't come much tougher than Pool B's mouthwatering South Africa vs Scotland contest. In the so-called Pool of Death alongside Wales, one of the world's elite won't make it through to the knockout stage which makes a strong start even more important for the defending world champions and one of the northern hemisphere's most fluid outfits.

Looking for a South Africa vs Scotland live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

South Africa vs Scotland live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Sunday (Sep. 10)

• Time: 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. BST / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 11)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport

• U.S. — Peacock

If it's a statement of intent you're after, then South Africa's 36-7 humbling of New Zealand in their final warm-up match before the Rugby World Cup 2023 is about as good as you're going to get.

Direct, physical and with arguably the strongest pack in world rugby, the defending world champions are masters at the dark arts of slowing play and setting up a strong set-piece game. Captain Siya Kolisi should overcome his fitness issues to start at flanker. Fly half Handre Pollard will miss out, though half back partner Faf de Klerk will start.

Scotland, meanwhile, are one of the most attacking teams in world rugby and will be determined to overcome the Boks' nefarious tactics through fly half Finn Russell's mercurial playmaking promptings.

The Scots count wins over England and Wales this calendar year but must do without the recently retired full back Stuart Hogg, who had to bring forward his retirement to before tournament kick-off, but can count on flying winger Duhan van der Merwe, who faces his country of birth with a point to prove.

The Springboks are favorites but if the Scots can play their running game, all bets are off. We’ve got all the details you need to get South Africa vs Scotland live streams, and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere, down below.

How to watch the South Africa vs Scotland live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., then you can enjoy the South Africa vs Scotland live stream for FREE.

The game will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the South Africa vs Scotland live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the South Africa vs Scotland live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the South Africa vs Scotland live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the South Africa vs Scotland live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Scotland live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the South Africa vs Scotland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a South Africa vs Scotland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch a South Africa vs Scotland live stream for FREE in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch South Africa vs Scotland on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match of the Rugby World Cup, ad-free.

A subscription costs $15 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Oval ball fans Down Under can watch every Wallabies match (and the eventual final) for FREE on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

How to watch the South Africa vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch South Africa vs Scotland via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the South Africa vs Scotland live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023, including South Africa vs Scotland, live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

Don't forget, though, if you're a license-fee paying Brit abroad in Singapore at the moment, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup on ITVX instead by using a VPN.