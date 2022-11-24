Qatar vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup 2022 game for free online

Qatar vs Senegal live stream, date, time, channels The Qatar vs Senegal live stream takes place Friday, Nov. 25.

► Time 1 p.m. GMT / 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 12 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 26)

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on BBC and BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

After becoming the first host side ever to lose their opening World Cup game, Qatar will be hoping for a much better showing in what may already be a must-win game. Senegal also lost their first game 2-0 against the Netherlands and will need to get over the absence of Sadio Mane and focus on who is in the squad.

You won't want to miss a Qatar vs Senegal live stream, and thankfully the match will be broadcast live in both the U.S. and the U.K. But wherever you are in the world we'll show you how to watch the game online.

How to watch Qatar vs Senegal anywhere

The Qatar vs Senegal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Qatar vs Senegal live streams by country

How to watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Qatar vs Senegal stream on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month).

How to watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream on TSN (opens in new tab), the home of World Cup 2022 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct (opens in new tab) for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at $16.66 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a USA vs Wales live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Qatar vs Senegal live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab). You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Qatar vs Senegal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the World Cup 2022 for free on SBS, including the Qatar vs Senegal live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using SBS On-Demand (opens in new tab).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on SBS as if you were back home.

How to watch the Qatar vs Senegal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Qatar vs Senegal live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now (opens in new tab) service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week, $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the World Cup 2022 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Qatar vs Senegal preview

For a game 10 years in the making, Qatari fans will be wishing that their opening match against Ecuador never happened. In truth, they offered little quality going forward and failed to muster a shot on target although the second half showed some improvement. After the disappointing result, the hosts realistically need to win this fixture as no one will expect them to defeat a strong Netherlands side in their third group game. Despite the defeat, Felix Sanchez’s side should now be used to the eyes of the world being on them and can build on a steady second period.

Senegal also drew a blank in their opening loss to the Netherlands, but they managed to keep the Oranje at bay for 80 minutes until Cody Gakpo managed to finally breach their defense. Fans of the Lions of Teranga will be especially worried about goalkeeper Edouard Mendy’s performance. Usually one of the stars of the team, the Chelsea player could have done better for both of the goals his team conceded. They did at least prove they have no problems fashioning chances taking 15 shots (more than the Netherlands) but without captain and star forward Sadio Mane, they couldn’t convert them.

With both teams desperate for three points, and looking to avoid an early exit, the Qatar vs Senegal live stream is one to definitely tune in to.

Qatar vs Senegal team news

Qatar forward Ahmed Alaaeldin wasn’t able to return to full fitness in time for the opener but should be ready to play a part this time around. Akram Afif will still be the first name on the team sheet up front, but will need to be careful after picking up a yellow card against Ecuador.

After Sadio Mane’s withdrawal from the squad, Aliou Cisse called up Moussa Ndiaye to the squad but the young fullback has never been capped for the national team and is unlikely to change that in such a big game. Cheikou Kouyate went off injured against the Netherlands and will likely miss this match. Kalidou Koulibaly will of course start and despite his shaky performance, Edouard Mendy should keep his place.

World Cup 2022 Group A table

Group A standings as of 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 24.