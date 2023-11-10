Ole Miss vs Georgia live stream: How to watch online, start time, odds

Ole Miss tackle one of the toughest assignments in college football, on Saturday, as they visit what's certain to be a raucous Sanford Stadium. They're up against Georgia, who have a chance to seal the SEC championship in front of more than 92,000 fans. What's more, joy for one team will mean misery for the other. The Rebels have to win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Ole Miss vs Georgia is live on ESPN in the U.S.. In Australia, a full replay will be shown on Kayo Sports. Don't worry if you're away — you can watch Ole Miss vs Georgia from anywhere with a VPN.

Ole Miss vs Georgia live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Ole Miss vs Georgia live stream takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11.

► Time — 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. GMT (Nov. 12) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 12)

• U.S. — ESPN (via Sling TV/Fubo)

• AUS — Kayo Sports (replay)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Bulldogs are yet to be bested this season, though they come into this clash off the back of their trickiest test of the campaign. There's no denying that Carson Beck is one of the most promising prospects on the college circuit, but it was the Georgia defense that came up big against Missouri last week, by forcing the two second-half interceptions that allowed Kirby Smart's men to pull away late on.

And they'll have their work cut out against the Rebels offense, which has been on-point with the aptly-named Jaxson Dart calling the shots. And it's not just through the air that Lane Kiffin's men can hurt you. Running back Quinshon Judkins has been a force of nature on the ground, and will take some stopping between the hedges.

As of right now Georgia is heavy -10 point favorites according to DraftKings, so Ole Miss definitely has its work cut out for it.

You’ll need to watch an Ole Miss vs Georgia live stream to see how the game plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

How to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia live stream from anywhere

College football streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Ole Miss vs Georgia like you normally would, there's still a way you can see the game. Using the best VPN makes it appear as if you're surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream college football from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Ole Miss vs Georgia live streams by country

How to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Ole Miss vs Georgia is going to be broadcast on ESPN.

There are several ways you can access the channel — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the game via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ESPN, all the broadcast networks and more.

How to watch Ole Miss vs Georgia in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Ole Miss vs Georgia on Kayo Sports. However, the game won't be shown live.

The clash is set to kick off at 11 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning, but Kayo will show a full replay at 8pm instead.

The streaming service offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, including the NFL and NBA. Prices start at $25.

Aussies who aren't in the country right now can sign up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch the action as if they were back home.

Can you watch Ole Miss vs Georgia live streams in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Ole Miss vs Georgia live stream in the U.K.. That's because college football as a whole has almost entirely disappeared from TV.

Seeing as the game is set to kick off at 12 a.m. GMT on Saturday night/Sunday morning, that's not the worst thing in the world.

That said, anybody visiting the U.K. from the U.S. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.