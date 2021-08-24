Oculus Quest 2 is finally back in stock at these retailers

Trending

Sales of the Oculus Quest 2 resumed today after a brief hiatus earlier this summer. Back in July, Facebook stopped sales of its Oculus Quest 2 because the foam part of the facial interface was causing minor skin irritations for a handful of users. The new SKU now comes with a new silicon cover. Even better, the $299 base model has been upgraded with 128GB of storage. (It previously included 64GB of storage). 

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets you can buy. Thanks to its built-in processor, it doesn't require that you hook it up to a powerful gaming PC to play VR games. Just bear in mind that you need to have a Facebook account to properly use the Quest 2. Make sure to follow our where to buy Oculus Quest 2 guide for additional retailers selling the Oculus Quest 2. 

Oculus Quest 2: $299 @ Amazon
The Oculus Quest 2 is a stand- alone device that delivers the best VR experience you can get without needing to connect to a powerful gaming PC or console. It packs a Snapdragon XR2 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. View Deal

