NBC Peacock streaming service: Price, shows, release date and more

NBCUniversal isn’t going to let its competition dominate the streaming wars: The company is readying Peacock, its own streaming service, for an April 2020 launch. But rumor has it that NBC is planning to do things a little differently from Disney, Apple and HBO.

Here’s what we know so far about NBC’s Peacock, including its release date, pricing and shows.

NBCU announced in September that its Peacock streaming service will launch in April 2020.

NBC Peacock price: How much will it cost?

NBCU hasn’t announced pricing for its streaming service, but a report from The Information indicates that Peacock will offer three tiers: a free, ad-supported option, a $5 service with limited ads and a $10 tier without ads.

The tiers are comparable to what you find in streaming music services, but the model is rare for streaming TV. Most popular streaming services such as Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and Netflix don’t offer ad-supported or free tiers, which could make Peacock more compelling to subscribers. This would put Peacock in competition with Hulu, which offers limited ads with its $6-per-month starting plan.

NBC Peacock shows: What will I be able to watch?

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/NBC)

The good news: Peacock will offer some of NBC’s most beloved shows, including The Office (landing on Peacock in 2021), Cheers, Friday Night Lights, and Parks and Recreation.

The bad news: Friends is already promised to HBO Max , so you’ll have to pony up $15 a month to watch your favorite New Yorkers down lattes at Central Perk.

Like Disney Plus and HBO Max, Peacock will offer exclusive original content, including reboots of Saved By the Bell and Battlestar Galactica and a new show based on the popular podcast Dr. Death. Peacock will also have NBCU’s movie library, which includes hits like Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and the Fast & Furious franchise.