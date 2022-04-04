Meet Cloudle — the most bizarre Wordle alternative yet

The list of the best Wordle alternatives is ever growing, and while we’ve already seen some fairly unique entries that seek to mimic the formula of the New York Times puzzle game sensation, this latest Wordle clone is perhaps the most bizarre one yet.

This new Wordle alternative is called Cloudle and it’s perfect for budding meteorologists. The objective is quite simple; you're tasked with guessing the five-day weather forecast for a city which could be anywhere in the world. Instead of putting letters into boxes, you select weather symbols. Get all five in the correct order within six guesses to win the game.

As per usual with Wordle and its various imitators, if you guess a weather symbol that isn’t in the forecast you’ll be given that information to assist you with your next guess. Pick a weather symbol that appears in the forecast but not in the right place, and you’ll be given a clue that you’re on the right track. Using this information you slowly whittle down the options, until you have the correct forecast figured out. You know the drill by now.

Of course, unless you’re a professional weatherman, you likely don’t have an encyclopaedia knowledge of upcoming weather forecasts. However, you’ve still got a chance of getting a good score because Cloudle gives you the name of that day's city from the start. For example today’s puzzle was Giza in Egypt. Using this clue you’ve got a good basis to start guessing, after all Giza isn’t exactly known for its blizzards so that's one possible forecast ruled out already.

As far as Wordle alternatives go, Cloudle is definitely on the weirder side, but it’s still almost as engaging as the game that inspired it. This is largely due to the fact that winning involves a healthy dose of logical reasoning with just a sprinkle of luck thrown into the mix. It’s also approachable even if you don’t have a masters in meteorology, which is appreciated.

At this point there’s a huge range of Wordle clones out there covering just about every topic and interest you could imagine. From Heardle for music fans, to Mathler for those who prefer numbers to letters. Make sure to check out our rundown of the best Wordle alternatives, there’s sure to be several that will keep you coming back for more on a daily basis.