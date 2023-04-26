Man City vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Once it became clear that the title would either be heading to Arsenal or retained by Man City, all eyes were drawn to this match. The winner of this match will be in the driving seat in the title race. It's a simple equation for both teams, win this and the remaining games of the season and lift the title. If you watch one Premier League game all season, this is it — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Arsenal live stream date, time, channels The Man City vs Arsenal live stream takes place today (Wednesday, April 26).

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m AEDT (April 27)

U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium sub)

U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Man City are on the verge of something special, in through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, the final of the FA Cup and fighting for the Premier League trophy simultaneously. If the season’s final chapters go as planned, Pep Guardiola’s men could go down in history.

While Arsenal have faltered in recent weeks, Man City have their foot on the gas, with victory in the last six Premier League games. Of course, Erling Haaland will take the most plaudits for his incredible goalscoring season (44 in all competitions so far) but recent months have seen Jack Grealish emerge as a crucial player with Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri also shining in midfield.

City are aiming to win three consecutive league titles for the first time in their history, a feat only matched by their Manchester neighbors. Some familiar faces feature in the Arsenal team, with Gabriel Jesus, Olexander Zinchenko and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta all once calling Man City home. In terms of injuries for this crucial game, only Nathan Ake misses out.

Arsenal may have drawn their last three games but every Arsenal fan would be in disbelief if you told them they would be top of the table at this stage of the season. The Gunners have not even been in the Champions League since 2017 so to be challenging for a first title since 2004 is a momentous achievement. Mikel Arteta has the youngest squad in the division so regardless of the outcome, his players will have plenty to draw from in the future. The likes of Bakayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli will only get better in time.

One area of concern for this fixture will be the confidence of Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale. A costly mistake in the first minute of the 3-3 draw with Southampton last time out will undoubtedly be a concern for Arteta but Ramsdale must not dwell on it.

Arsenal have not been as lucky as their rivals when it comes to injury, William Saliba in particular is a big miss, while fellow defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is out for the rest of the season. Granit Xhaka may return in time to feature. Arsenal historically have a reputation for succumbing to pressure, but that can’t be allowed to happen in this game.

Almost as close as it gets to a cup final in the Premier League, the Arsenal vs Man City live stream will be an exhibition from the two best teams this season. You can’t miss it.

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Man City vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

In addition to the Premier League live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo.TV, the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Man City vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Man City vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Man City vs Arsenal stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.