Leesa launches new hybrid mattress for overheated, restless sleepers

US sleep specialist Leesa has launched a new hybrid mattress and it’s worth a look if you’re dealing with overheating at night or you’re a restless sleeper due to general aches and pains. The Leesa Original Hybrid packs in over 789 springs plus premium memory foam to boost your overall cooling, comfort and support during sleep.

With an innerspring core and defined edge support, this could be a great choice for couples who want a bouncier, cooler bed where they can stretch out and use every bit of sleeping space.

Leesa Original Hybrid spec Type: hybrid (springs and foam)

Firmness: medium-firm (6-8/10)

Height: 11 inches

Weight: 55lbs to 109lbs

Materials: CertiPUR-US foam, polyester, coils

Warranty: 10 years

Trial period: 100 nights

Shipping and returns: free



Normally priced from $949, the Original Hybrid is already in the Leesa mattress sale, with a queen size reduced to $1,099 (was $1,299) ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

Leesa is one of the best mattress brands in the country and has several other mattresses to its name. The Original Hybrid is now the third cheapest option in the brand’s range if you exclude the Kids Collection mattress. Here’s what you need to know about the newcomer…

Leesa Original Hybrid mattress: price

The Original Hybrid is available in six common mattress sizes, with the normal pricing and sale prices as follows:

Twin size RRP - $949 (currently priced $849)

Twin XL RRP - $999 (currently priced $899)

Full RRP - $1,199 (currently priced $999)

Queen RRP - $1,299 (currently priced $1,099)

King RRP - $1,599 (currently priced $1,399)

Cal king RRP - $1,599 (currently priced $1,399)

Even though the Original Hybrid is new, it’s already $200 off in the brand’s new mattress sale. That reduces the cost of a queen size to $1,099 and you’ll also get two free pillows. Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, so if you change your mind during the trial you can contact Leesa to collect the Original Hybrid and refund your money. If you do keep it, the mattress is covered by a 10-year warranty.

Leesa Original Hybrid mattress: design

There’s three distinct layers to the new Leesa mattress in a box, in addition to the cover. Starting from the top down, the Original Hybrid is designed with a twill fabric cover. From what we can tell, there’s no cooling prowess to the cover itself, but it is designed to feel soft - even when you cover it with a mattress protector and sheets.

Beneath that lies a memory foam recovery layer, and this slab of foam is responsible for relieving pressure across your hips, back and shoulders to ease any discomfort. The comfort layer, made with responsive foam, kick-starts the airflow and breathability, while delivering the bounce hybrids are known for compared to all-foam mattresses.

(Image credit: Leesa)

Airflow is boosted further by over 789 active response pocket springs in the base, and this is where you’ll find the edge support system. This enables you to get in and out of bed easier, and means you can spread out and sleep close to the edge of the bed without tumbling off.

Leesa Original Hybrid mattress: support

If you enjoy the feel of a good memory foam mattress but want something a little bouncier and more responsive, then the Leesa Original Hybrid could tick both those boxes for you.

The combination of contouring foam and responsive, durable springs should hit that sweet spot for most sleepers seeking a responsive mattress that will still ensure good spinal alignment.

We haven’t reviewed the new Leesa mattress yet so we can’t vouch for its performance or feel, but the brand says it’s a medium firm mattress, rating it as a 6-8 out of 10 on the firmness scale. 6-8 is a wide firmness range, so we suspect it could feel firmer for lighter than average sleepers (especially those used to a mattress for side sleepers), and a bit softer for much heavier bodies who enjoy stomach and back sleeping.

There are no user reviews available to look at on the Leesa site at present, so if you’re thinking of trying out the Original Hybrid for yourself, make sure you take full advantage of the 100-night trial and free returns.

For a brilliant innerspring model that we have reviewed, take a look at our Saatva Classic mattress review. We’d also recommend checking out our DreamCloud mattress review for a luxury hybrid that’s cheaper than the Leesa Original Hybrid in a queen size and very well-rated.