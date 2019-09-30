Killer Galaxy S10 Deal: Get $500 Off Now

Smartphone manufacturers are competing hard for your dollar. From the new iPhone 11 to the Galaxy S10e, the emphasis right now is on value and Samsung in particular has some noteworthy deals on its Galaxy S10 family of phones.

For a limited time, Samsung is offering up to a $500 instant credit when you trade-in an eligible phone. Qualifying phones include models from Google, Apple, and Samsung. After trade-in, you can pay as little as $249 for an S10e, $399 for a Galaxy S10, or $499 for a Galaxy S10 Plus. It's the biggest trade-in discount we've seen from Samsung.

Galaxy S10: up to $500 instant trade-in credit

For a limited time, you can get up to $500 off a new S10 smartphone with an eligible trade-in. The S10 is Samsung's current flagship and this deal includes the S10e, S10, and S10 Plus. It's the biggest credit we've seen from Samsung.View Deal

The best part of the discount is that you receive the credit instantaneously. In other words, you don't have to wait until Samsung receives your trade-in to enjoy your dollar-off discount. The trade-in promo is also valid on the Galaxy S10 5G, which starts as low as $799.99 after trade-in.

Naturally, the phones with the highest trade-in value are iPhones. The iPhone XS Max gets you a $500 credit, whereas the iPhone XS nets you a $400 credit.

Other current Samsung promos include dollar-off discounts on the 512GB S10 and S10 Plus and $300 off the 1TB Galaxy S10 Plus.

Samsung's offers are valid through November 2.