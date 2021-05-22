Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream: How to watch online, start time and fight card

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream start time Tonight's fights start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 22

The main event of Taylor vs. Ramirez is expected to be at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST — though it may start a little earlier or later.

The card is on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes in the U.S. and Fite in the U.K.

This weekend's Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream will decide the undisputed junior welterweight champion, and it's expected to draw a lot of eyes with that much gold on the line. Specifically, Taylor's IBF, WBA, and The Ring champion titles are on the line against Ramirez's WBC and WBO titles — in a winner takes all and has heavy luggage main event.

Both fighters are unbeaten, so Taylor's 17-0 and Ramirez's 26-0 records are both at stake, as someone's leaving with their first blemish. Neither man has fought since last fall, with Ramirez's October 2020 victory coming via majority decision against Viktor Postol and Taylor beating Apinun Khongsong via round 1 TKO in September.

Taylor is the favorite, at -265 to Ramirez's +188. Between the two of them there is only one common opponent: Viktor Postol. Taylor may be the favorite because he won via unanimous decision, unlike Ramirez. That said, Ramirez has more KO's to his name, with 17 to Taylor's 13.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live stream:

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live streams in the U.S.

Americans have multiple ways to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez. It's on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as ESPN Plus if you don't have ESPN normally.

Cut the cord? You can get ESPN on Sling TV (via the $35 per month Sling Orange), one of the best streaming services. ESPN Deportes is also on Sling, if you add on the $6 per month Best of Spanish TV package.

If you don't want a whole-hog streaming service, the $5.99 per month ESPN+ has the card live as well.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live streams in the UK

In the United Kingdom, you need Fite TV to watch Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live — where the card will cost £12.99.

That said, we're not sure if you should stay up or wake up early. The card starts at 1:30 a.m. BST, and the main event is expected for 4 a.m. BST.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez live streams in Canada

We had trouble finding this one. TSN — specifically TSN3 — has Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez fight card

Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez —for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, The Ring junior welterweight titles

Hank Lundy vs. Jose Zepeda (c) — for WBC Silver super lightweight title

Louie Coria vs. Jose Enrique Vivas — super featherweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. — junior welterweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Gallegos — lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza — lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Juan Tapia — featherweight

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf — middleweight