Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream — How to watch boxing online, card, start time, stats

Streaming service DAZN has pulled off a coup to land yet another big-ticket boxing bout in 2023. This time it's an alluring pan-Atlantic featherweight unification match between Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards.

And in this article we'll explain how to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live streams from anywhere with a VPN, if can't get your usual streaming service while away from home.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream start time ► Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

► Venue: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Dec. 17) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 17).

► Rodriguez vs Edwards: Approx. 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. GMT (Dec. 17) / 3 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 17).

• Global stream — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Over six years and respectively 18 and 20 fights into their professional careers, no man has yet to beat Rodriguez or Edwards. And both fighters will put gold — as well as those unblemished records — on the line in Arizona on Saturday.

In April, Bam Rodriguez added the vacant WBO featherweight title to the previously won WBC super flyweight title on his resume. The unanimous points victory over Cristian Gonzalez may not have been the most convincing performance he's managed since the 23-year-old burst on to the scene but he did so with a broken jaw and once again became the youngest active title holder in world boxing. A victory on Saturday would win him Edwards' IBF strap and be a serious statement that he intends to deliver on his promise

In Sunny Edwards, Bam meets a 27-year-old in the prime of his career and coming into a first headline match with four consecutive title retentions. Having never had a professional fight in the States, the Londoner will be determined not to let the big occasion get to him. But there's no doubt he has the technique to seriously test Bam and recent appearances at Wembley Stadium and Sheffield Arena shows he can strut his stuff in front of significant crowds.

This unification fight could easily go either way. Here's everything you need to know to get a Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live stream and to watch all of Saturday's fight card where you are.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live streams worldwide

Saturday's boxing will be broadcast exclusively on specialist sports streaming platform DAZN across the globe and is included as part of its regular subscription. DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches in 2023 (including Friday night's Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream), and combat sports is just the tip of what it serves. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription is well worth exploring. DAZN available on a vast range of platforms including web browsers, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, tablets and sticks, Apple TV, games consoles and many major smart TVs.

You can sign up to DAZN in more than 200 countries, by heading to its website here. U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand pricing follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN prices worldwide Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. Canada U.K. Australia New Zealand Monthly (for 12 months) $19.99 $19.99 £9.99 - - Monthly rolling $24.99 $29.99 £19.99 $13.99 $14.99 Annual (one-off payment) $224.99 $199.99 £99.99 - -

How to watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your DAZN subscription?

You can still watch Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 100+ countries, and apps for a massive range of platforms. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is ExpressVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a U.S.-based stream, choose a server in the States.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jesse Rodriguez Sunny Edwards Nationality American British Age 23 27 Height 5' 4" 5' 3" Reach 67" 60" Total fights 18 20 Record 18-0 (11 KOs) 20-0 (4 KOs)

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards fight card

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards (for IBF and WBO world flyweight titles)

(for IBF and WBO world flyweight titles) Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs Kevin Gonzalez (super bantamweight)

(super bantamweight) Galal Yafai vs Rocco Santomauro (flyweight)

(flyweight) Peter McGrail vs Ja'Rico O'Quinn (super bantamweight)

(super bantamweight) Arturo Popoca vs Carlos Mujica (super bantamweight)

(super bantamweight) Junaid Boston vs Gordie Russ II (super welterweight)

(super welterweight) Albert Gonzalez vs Robenilson Viera (featherweight)

(featherweight) Joe McGrail vs Edgar Ortiz Jr. (featherweight)

Jesse Rodriguez vs Sunny Edwards odds

These two fairly evenly matched boxers aren't far apart according to the DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Wednesday, Dec. 13), with Rodriguez at -215 and Edwards at +165.

A result by decision in the favor of the American is the favorite outcome at -110, with KO or DQ for Rodriguez all the way out at +475.