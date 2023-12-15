Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream — How to watch boxing online, card, start time, stats

Fed up of not being taken seriously as a real boxer, YouTube star Jake Paul is attempting to set the record straight at the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando this Friday as he goes toe-to-toe with Texan cruiserweight Andre August. With coverage across the world on the DAZN streaming platform, we'll explain in this article how to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream start time ► Date: Friday, Dec. 15

► Venue: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

► Main card: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Dec. 16) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 16).

► Paul vs August: Approx. 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. GMT (Dec. 16) / 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 16).

• Global stream — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Paul is eschewing the big PPV purse and headline-grabbing opponents for this fight, with a determination to prove to the pundits that he truly belongs in the squared circle.

The criticism only grew further when he lost his only career fight to date against a 'proper' boxer back in February, losing a bad-blooded encounter with Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. But, in fairness to Paul, it was only his seventh professional fight and he managed to knock Fury over before losing by the finest of margins on a split decision.

The Problem Child bounced back six months later to beat former UFC star Nate Diaz by unanimous decision and now has his sights firmly set on cementing his place as a genuine boxing force to be reckoned with in the pro ranks.

The man standing in front of him on Friday will be Andre August, with his own motivations for taking on Paul. The little known 35-year-old Texan enters his 13th career fight with the opportunity to make a mark on the boxing map. His only defeat came all the way back in 2018, and he comes into Orlando on a five-win streak.

The fight comes only a matter of a few weeks after Jake's brother, Logan Paul, won his first professional wrestling title in the WWE. With the help of a pair of brass knuckles, he overcame Rey Mysterio at the company's Crown Jewel event on Nov. 4 to seal the United States Championship.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Jake Paul vs Andre August live stream and to watch all of Friday's fight card where you are.

Jake Paul vs Andre August live streams worldwide

Set to be Jake Paul's first non-PPV fight, Friday's boxing will be broadcast exclusively on specialist sports streaming platform DAZN across the globe and is included as part of its regular subscription. DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches in 2023, and combat sports is just the tip of what it serves. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription is well worth exploring. DAZN available on a vast range of platforms including web browsers, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV, tablets and sticks, Apple TV, games consoles and many major smart TVs.

You can sign up to DAZN in more than 200 countries, by heading to its website here. U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia and New Zealand pricing follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally DAZN prices worldwide Header Cell - Column 0 U.S. Canada U.K. Australia New Zealand Monthly (for 12 months) $19.99 $19.99 £9.99 - - Monthly rolling $24.99 $29.99 £19.99 $13.99 $14.99 Annual (one-off payment) $224.99 $199.99 £99.99 - -

How to watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your DAZN subscription?

You can still watch Jake Paul vs Andre August live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 100+ countries, and apps for a massive range of platforms. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is ExpressVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a U.S.-based stream, choose a server in the States.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

Jake Paul vs Andre August tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Jake Paul Andre August Nationality American American Age 26 35 Height 6' 1" 5' 10" Total fights 18 23 Record 7-1 (4 KOs) 10-1-1 (5 KOs)

Jake Paul vs Andre August fight card

Jake Paul vs Andre August (cruiserweight)

(cruiserweight) Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn (for vacant WBC super-middleweight women's title)

(for vacant WBC super-middleweight women's title) Yoenis Tellez vs Livan Navarro (light middleweight)

(light middleweight) Elijah Flores vs Javier Mayoral (welterweight)

(welterweight) Zachary Randolph vs Michael Manna (light heavyweight)

(light heavyweight) Lorenzo Medina vs Joshua Temple (heavyweight)

(heavyweight) Alexander Gueche vs TBA (super flyweight)

(super flyweight) Xavier Bocanegra vs TBA (featherweight)

Jake Paul vs Andre August odds

Despite his inexperience, Jake Paul is the overwhelming favorite to win on Friday (as of Tuesday, Dec. 12) with the DraftKings Sportsbook showing him at -650. It's expected that it will go all the way to a decision (-135) with knockout or DQ at +200.

August is +425 to win.