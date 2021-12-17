Hurry! This iced coffee maker can brew in just 15 minutes — and it’s now under $35

Everyone can make iced coffee at home, but doing so in just 15 minutes requires something a little special. This Presto iced coffee maker uses a ‘tornado’ effect to rapidly cool your coffee, producing a particularly speedy cold brew - and the best part is it just dropped below $35 at Amazon — down to $34.90 to be precise.

It’s true, we haven’t seen that $69.99 MSRP for a while now. However, this model has been middling between $35 and $40 over the last few months, with prices slowly trickling downwards. We saw a particularly strong $29.88 sales price just before Black Friday hit, but popularity saw this model shoot back up to its previous $40 position. Considering holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching, this could be your last chance to grab a sale in time for the big day.

Save $25 - The Presto Dorothy iced coffee maker is now down below $35 at Amazon, which is 50% off. It makes cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes via rapid brew tech and you get 22 ounces per batch.



The Presto iced coffee maker produces 22 ounces of cold brew coffee with every cycle, simply fill the carafe and add your coffee grounds, set the whirlpool speed and you’re good to go. Perfect if you’re looking to experiment with cold brew, or treating a coffee lover in your life this holiday season.

You’ll find more details on this offer just below, with plenty more cheap coffee maker deals further down the page.

