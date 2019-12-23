Hurry! Galaxy Note 10 now $200 off in last minute deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is one of the best smartphones of the year. And right now, it's one the Amazon deals you can still get by Christmas.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 on sale for $749.99. Normally, priced at $949, that's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this factory unlocked phone. It's also one of the best Galaxy Note 10 deals of the season. Best of all, Prime members can get the phone delivered in time for Christmas.

The base model Samsung Galaxy Note 10 packs a 6.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 (7nm 64-bit Octa-core) processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review, we were impressed by its compact desig, huge display, 256GB storage standard, and Live Focus for video. Though it lacks a headphone jack and a microSD slot, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its epic battery life and super-bright screen.

The most impressive thing about the Galaxy Note 10 is how it feels in your hand. At 6.3 inches, the Galaxy Note 10 has a slightly smaller screen than the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9, but it’s remarkably thinner and lighter. The Note 10 weighs just 5.9 ounces and is 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches thick, compared to a whopping 7.1 ounces and 6.3 x 3 x 0.34 inches for the Galaxy Note 9.

If you want a larger screen and expandable memory, Amazon also has the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus on sale for $999.99 ($200 off). It packs a 6.8-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. Both Galaxy Note 10 phones features Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and are upgradeable to Android 10.0 which is rolling out now.

On the fence about which Galaxy Note 10 to buy? Check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs. Galaxy Note 10 Plus comparison to help you decide.