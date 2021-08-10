How to watch The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix: Release date, start time and cast

The course of teen love never does run smooth, does it? It's almost time to watch The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix, which wraps up the teen romantic comedy trilogy. How will we survive without the kissing, without the booths?

The Kissing Booth 3 date, time The Kissing Booth 3 starts streaming at 3 a.m. ET tomorrow (August 11).

The Kissing Booth 3 continues to the story of Elle Evans (Joey King), boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi) and best friend/Noah's brother Lee (Joel Courtney). In the first movie, Elle and Noah shared a smooch while working at the school fair's kissing booth. That ended up causing drama with Lee — though not because he was jealous, but because it broke one of their sacred friendship rules.

In the second movie, Elle and Noah navigate a long-distance relationship after he leaves for Harvard. Their bond is tested, but they ultimately affirm their love for each other.

In The Kissing Booth 3, Elle faces the hardest decision of her life. Should she fulfill a promise to Lee to attend the same college? Or should she move across the country to be with Noah?

Here's everything you need to watch The Kissing Booth 3.

How to watch The Kissing Booth 3 on Netflix

The movie's run time is 1 hour and 52 minutes. It is rated TV-14.

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer

The Kissing Booth 3 trailer kicks off with Elle and friends embarking on a summer of fun. She and Lee are ticking items off their beach bucket list, but mostly, it's a distraction from the big decision she has to make about college. Elle is going to have to hurt one of the two people she loves the most — and figure out who she really is in the process.

The Kissing Booth 3 cast

The cast of The Kissing Booth 3 is led by Joey King as Elle Evans. She's joined by Jacob Elordi as Noah Flynn, Elle's boyfriend, and Joel Courtney as her best friend Lee Flynn.

Other cast members include:

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco Valentin Peña, Elle's classmate and friend

Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe Winthrop, Noah's friend from Boston

Meganne Young as Rachel, Lee's girlfriend

Molly Ringwald as Mrs. Flynn, Noah and Lee's mother

Stephen Jennings as Mike Evans, Elle's father

Carson White as Brad Evans, Elle's younger brother

Morné Visser as Mr. Flynn: Noah and Lee's father