How to watch Snowpiercer season 2 online and on Netflix in the UK

Snowpiercer season 2 premiere date, time and channel Snowpiercer returns on Monday, January 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

It's on TNT.

We're ready to watch Snowpiercer season 2 online, because (for once) Sean Bean is actually alive. Yes, the end of the show's first season had quite the cliffhanger with Mr. Bean's character Mr. Wilford discovered to still be among the living — and headed straight for our crew.

And his mode of transport? Another train, which will create division among the once united front. Yes, we ended season 1 with Layton (Daveed Diggs) having found himself in a position of leadership, but Mr. Wilford's got new tech that is going to pull people away.

It all continues on the same track that season 1 had. Our survivors are in a post-apocalyptic world, stuck on a train that won't stop and struggling to survive. It's only natural that the series found a way to divide their numbers.

The series is a reboot of Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) movie of the same name, which itself was an adaptation of the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige.

Snowpiercer's show-runner is Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson, and it's delving into into similar issues as the movie. While that began as the divide between the wealthy at the front of the train and the poor and oppressed at the back of the train, the addition of Mr. Wilford's train complicates things further.

"As a fan of the film and reading the scripts, it broadens the world exponentially. and that's one of the advantages of TV, you have time," Diggs explained to reporters in 2017. "So the politics that are hinted at in the film are explored in much more depth, and the mechanism of the train [is explored further] — just the little things that create a world, world specificity. It's the thing, specifics, it's why i'm a sci-fi nerd."

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Snowpiercer season 2 online.

How can I watch Snowpiercer season 2 online with a VPN?

If you're in a country with geo-restrictions, you don't need to miss out on watching Snowpiercer season 2 online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Snowpiercer season 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Snowpiercer season 2 episode 1 airs on Monday, January 25, on TNT. Fortunately, that channel is included in most cable packages.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Snowpiercer on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

How can I watch watch Snowpiercer season 2 online in the UK

Excellent news for our friends across the Atlantic! Netflix will have episodes available only one day after they air in stateside, which is a much shorter gap than season 1 made you wait.

Yanks visiting the U.K. might want to check out ExpressVPN so they don't have to wait and can stream the premiere from the service they're already paying for.

How to watch watch Snowpiercer season 2 online in Canada

There's mixed news for Canadians. Snowpiercer season 2 is expected to arrive on Netflix Canada, but we can't find details about a release date yet Americans visiting our neighbors in the great white north should look at ExpressVPN for watching it live on the service they already pay for.

How to watch Snowpiercer season 1

Want a refresher course on life on the Snowpiercer? HBO Max is the place to watch or rewatch the show's first season.

HBO Max is one of the new kids on the streaming block but it's already got a ton to offer. First, it's got all of HBO, which means you can stream Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, Sex and the City and all of premium network's prestige series. Plus, HBO Max has its own originals like Love Life, Expecting Amy, Search Party and Doom Patrol.View Deal

Snowpiercer season 2 trailer

The official Snowpiercer season 2 trailer shows us the surprising reveal where Mr. Wilford's train arrived and reunited Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) with her daughter Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard).

We also get a good look at how regal and twisted Mr. Wilford's train, Big Alice, is. There's art all over his private cabin, as well as the Alleys, which is a fatally cold section you don't want to stay in.

Snowpiercer season 2 cast

The Snowpiercer cast is led by Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill, a first class passenger who serves as the Voice of the Train. Daveed Diggs plays Layton Well, who barely survived imprisonment to become the leader of the Snowpiercer.

And Sean Bean will be a series regular, playing the real Mr. Wilford — the engineer behind the Snowpiercer.

Here's who else is in the Snowpiercer cast: