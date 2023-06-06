How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 online and without cable

Fun in the sun and drama among the mamas is back you watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 online — and it's available even if you don't have cable. Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the Housewives franchise to shake things up joining veteran cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

RHOC season 17 start time, channel Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres Wednesday (June 7) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo).

New housewife Jennifer Pedranti enters the chat via her friend Tamra. Jennifer recently adopted a child and is navigating a recent split, but has no trouble finding her voice in the group. Plus, RHOBH veteran Taylor Armstrong becomes the first housewife to switch cities as she joins the OC ladies as a friend.

After a two-year break, Tamra is back with a new perspective and is ready to repair a few broken friendships. That's going to be especially difficult with former bestie Shannon. But once they mend fences, they and OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson can be the Tres Amigas again. Emily, after reconnecting with Tamra, finds herself in hot water with the reunited pals.

Heather is now an empty nester, so she's venturing back into acting and starting a new business. Gina is working on getting her real estate license, but feels emotionally shut out by Heather. Meanwhile, Emily fulfills her dreams of being a stay-at-home mom

Here's everything you need to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 online. Plus, watch a sneak peek video below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 if you're away from home. Watching RHOC's new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premiere Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOC on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and they often offer new subscribers free trials and other discounts. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo, as well as 40+ other top channels.

Fubo is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Bravo.

After airing on Bravo, Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 episodes will be available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock has a great library, including the Real Housewives franchise. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like the Traitors.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 in Canada

RHOC fans in Canada can tune into season 7 at the same day as their American neighbors, Wednesdays, but an hour later at 9 p.m. ET on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 in the UK and Australia

UK and Australian viewers should be able to watch Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 online at Hayu the day after it airs in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 / $6.99 AUD per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Anyone who wants to watch RHOP live with a service they already have, ExpressVPN can help.