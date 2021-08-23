How to watch Love Island UK 2021 finale online

Love Island UK 2021 finale details Love Island UK 2021 finale airs at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET today (Monday, August 23). It's on ITV and the ITV Hub in the U.K. and can be watched via Hulu in the U.S.

Love Island UK 2021 finale brings the seventh season of the hit reality TV show to a conclusion. The finale is set to air today (August 23), which means the new King and Queen of the villa will be crowned in just a few hours. But which loved-up pair will take the title?

There are four couples left in the Love Island villa: Faye and Teddy, Chloe and Toby, Kaz and Tyler, and Liam and Millie. While usually there is a clear favorite at this point in the season, Love Island 2021 has been a surprisingly unpredictable affair and any of these couples has a shot of winning.

The Love Island UK 2021 finale will be broadcast live from the villa in Mallorca, with presenter Laura Whitmore on hand to reveal which of the couples has triumphed in the public vote. After the winner is named the couple will have the choice to share the £50,000 prize money, or one of them can steal it. There could be one last dramatic twist.

The finale will also feature some pre-recorded segments including the Declaration of Love ceremony, where each couple will have the chance to tell their partner how much they mean to them. Bring your tissues, it's sure to be emotional.

If you can't wait to see which couple takes the crown, then here's everything you need to know about watching the Love Island UK 2021 finale online — including how to watch the live broadcast from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Love Island UK 2021 finale for free

Love Island UK 2021 finale is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show airs on ITV2 and streams on the ITV Hub. You will, however, also need a valid UK TV license to watch.

And even if you reside or are staying somewhere else, you can watch from anywhere if you have one of the best VPN services. These let you can tune in to U.K. channels, allowing you to watch at no extra charge, wherever you are.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Love Island UK 2021 finale in the US

American fans will find it a bit tricky to watch Love Island UK 2021 finale live online. If you have access to a valid UK, TV license, you can watch Love Island UK 2021 finale live for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

Love Island UK 2021is also streaming on Hulu. However, the service is airing season 7 with a delay of roughly a week. This means, if you're watching via Hulu you'll need to dodge online spoilers for the next several days.

How to watch the Love Island UK 2021 finale in the UK

In the U.K., watching the Love Island UK 2021 finale is easy and free on ITV2 or the ITV Hub.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still watch Love Island UK 2021 live by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Love Island UK 2021 finale cast

The contestants still in the villa for the Love Island UK 2021 finale are:

Chloe Burrows - 26, Financial services marketing executive from Bicester

- 26, Financial services marketing executive from Bicester Faye Winter - 26, lettings manager from Devon

- 26, lettings manager from Devon Kaz Kamwi - 26, blogger from Essex

- 26, blogger from Essex Liam Reardon - 21, bricklayer from Wales

- 21, bricklayer from Wales Millie Court - 24, fashion buyer's administrator from Essex

- 24, fashion buyer's administrator from Essex Teddy Soares - 26, financial consultant from Manchester

- 26, financial consultant from Manchester Toby Aromolaran - 22, semi-pro footballer from Essex

- 22, semi-pro footballer from Essex Tyler Cruickshank - 26, estate agent from Croydon

The Love Island UK 2021 finale will be presented by Laura Whitmore, a TV presenter from Dublin who has previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Now! and Survival of the Fittest. She is married to Ian Stirling, who provides the voice-over for Love Island.