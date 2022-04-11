How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream online and without cable

The fans have spoken and you can see the results when you watch the CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream. Some of country music's biggest stars will hit the stage, including Jason Aldean, Bryan Adams, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards ceremony is undergoing some big changes. The broadcast has moved to a new channel (CBS), is taking place a few months earlier than usual and has moved to a new location — Nashville's historic Municipal Auditorium.

2022 CMT Music Awards date, start time The 2022 CMT Music Awards are set to air at 8 p.m. ET tonight (April 11) on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The ceremony was set to be hosted by Marvel star Anthony Mackie and country superstar Kelsea Ballerini. However, Ballerini recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will co-host and perform remotely from home.

Kane Brown, who emceed last year's CMT Awards with Ballerini, will join Mackie on-stage. Brown leads nominees with four nods, including Video of the Year for “One Mississippi.”

This year's awards will feature the first televised performance in over two decades from legendary duo The Judd. Other can't-miss collaborations include Aldean and Adams, Morris and Ryan Hurd, Thomas Rhett and Riley Green, and Jimmie Allen with Little Big Town and Monica.

Presenters include Kacey Musgraves, LeAnn Rimes, Joel McHale, Rob Corddry, Taylor Lautner, Gayle King and Queer Eyes stars Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream online. Plus, scroll down for the list of the big four category nominations below.

How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream anywhere, with a VPN

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream in the US

Country music lovers can watch the 2022 CMT Music Awards tonight (April 11) at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It's airing on CBS, which you get with a cable TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch CBS 2022 live stream online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards are also streaming live via local CBS affiliates on Paramount Plus, if you have a Premium plan ($9.99 per month).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is offering a seven-day free trial, so you can check out all that the new streaming service has to offer. With the Premium Plan, you can access your live local CBS feed in addition to a huge library filled with blockbuster movies, classic series and originals like 1883 and Star Trek: Picard.

How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream in Canada

Canadians are in luck —Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is also available in the country. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream in the UK

Bad news, Brits — it doesn't look like any UK channels are airing the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Anyone who wants to watch with services they already subscribe to will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch CMT Music Awards 2022 live stream in Australia

Aussies can also access Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)! The 2022 CMT Awards will stream at 11 a.m. AEDT and should also be available on-demand.

Travelers in Australia can access their paid subscription services with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

2022 CMT Music Awards nominees

The nominees in the top four Grammy categories are:

Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – "'Til You Can't"

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – "Never Say Never"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – "If I Didn't Love You"

Kane Brown – "One Mississippi"

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney – "Half of My Hometown"

Luke Combs – "Forever After All"

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – "Right on Time"

Gabby Barrett – "Footprints on the Moon"

Kacey Musgraves – "Justified"

Maren Morris – "Circles Around This Town"

Mickey Guyton – "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert – "If I Was a Cowboy"

Tenille Arts – "Back Then, Right Now"

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – "'Til You Can't"

Eric Church – "Heart on Fire"

Kane Brown – "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan – "Waves"

Luke Combs – "Forever After All"=

Thomas Rhett – "Country Again"

Walker Hayes – "Fancy Like"

Breakthrough Vide of the Year

Breland – "Cross Country"

Caitlyn Smith ft. Old Dominion – "I Can't"

Elvie Shane – "My Boy"

Parker McCollum – "To Be Loved by You"

Priscilla Block – "Just About Over You"

Tenille Arts – "Back Then, Right Now"

Get the complete list of 2022 CMT Music Awards nominations (opens in new tab).