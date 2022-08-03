Atlanta season 4 trailer teases the finale this series needs

All good things must come to an end, but the Atlanta season 4 trailer suggests a strong is officially in sight for FX’s hit series

The trailer for the final season dropped yesterday (August 2), setting up a September release date on FX (it will also be streaming on Hulu). This fourth and final season follows up a slightly controversial third season where Earn, Paper Boi and their crew left Atlanta for Europe.

The season’s anthology-style episodes often deviated from the main cast, rubbing audiences the wrong way. While critically beloved, the 69% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) underlines just how divisive the third season was for fans. The trailer, which you can see below, seems to suggest the new season will be more focused.

Season 4 will reportedly still borrow some of those controversial elements if Glover’s comments at a recent Television Critics Association panel (opens in new tab) are any indication. But Glover also says that this season will be the show’s most grounded yet.

He also thinks the final episode will be the send-off this series deserves. At the TCA panel, Glover said “We have a pretty good ending. We wrote an episode in the middle, and [producer] Francesca Sloane was like, ‘This has to be the last episode, right?’” Fingers crossed that this will be the ending that this beloved series needs.

Atlanta season 4 trailer

The trailer has an air of finality to it, even if it’s not particularly dramatic. British band Cousteau (opens in new tab)’s melancholy The Last Good Day of the Year provides the soundtrack for the trailer, and as you watch you cannot escape the mood it sets. Earn says that things at work are good, but you cannot help but think that everything is still far from perfect for him, Paper Boi, Darius and Van.

That’s not to say that the season will be a downer or lack excitement. The trailer starts with a wry joke and at one point (spoiler alert) a bicyclist gets hit by a car. But the overall vibe is one of finality.

Season 4 will debut on FX on September 15 and should follow a weekly release schedule. Hulu is locked in as the streaming service for the show (and FX as a whole), and most likely the episodes will be available the day after they debut on FX.

Atlanta season 4 cast

(Image credit: Coco Olakunle/FX)

No surprises in the trailer regarding the cast First, we see the main four we have been following this entire time. The trailer starts with Donald Glover as Earnest "Earn" Marks sitting in his car, and obviously, it would be odd to see Glover sit out the final season. Zazie Beetz will also be returning as Vanessa Keefer, Earn’s off-again, on-again partner and the mother of their child Lottie (played by Mia Atehortua)

Finally, we know Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield will be returning as Alfred "Paper Boi" Miles and Darius Epps respectively. Both have seen their stars rise since Atlanta debuted. Henry was one of the few bright spots in Marvel’s Eternals and hopefully will return for the rumored Eternals 2 . Stanfield was part of the excellent murder mystery Knives Out, but sadly will not return for Knives Out 2 .

Stay tuned for our how to watch Atlanta season 4 guide as the final season premiere gets closer.