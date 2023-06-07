How to watch Alone season 10 online and without cable

Survival of the fittest is the name of the game when you watch Alone season 10 online, even if you don't have cable. The History Channel survival show is dropping 10 new contestants into the remote wilderness to see how long they can make it. The one who lasts the longest wins the $500,000 grand prize.

Alone season 10 start time, channel Alone season 10 premieres Thursday (June 8) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on History (via Sling or Philo)

Alone has become one of the most popular reality shows on cable television for its depiction of grueling survival in bleak circumstances. Contestants are left, each person on their own, in the bitter wilderness of northeast Canada. They are equipped with just 10 survival tools and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences.

With winter approaching, they face total isolation, punishing weather and deadly predators. The contestants are forced to rely on their building ingenuity, mental willpower and overall wilderness skills to last as long as they can.

Here's everything you need to watch Alone season 10 online. Plus, check out a trailer below:

How to watch Alone season 10 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because the History Channel isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Alone season 10 if you're away from home. Watching the new season of Alone along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Alone season 10 in the US

In the U.S., Alone season 10 premieres Thursday, June 8 at at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

The History Channel is available with most cable packages. If you have a cable login, you can also watch Alone season 10 episodes on History.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Philo.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market, and they often offer new subscribers free trials and other discounts. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages comes with History Channel, as well as many other top channels.

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get to cut the cord. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including History Channel, MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime and HGTV. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial.

After airing on the History Channel, Alone season 10 episodes should be available to stream next-day on Hulu.

How to watch Alone season 10 in Canada or the UK

Canadians can tune into Alone season 10 with Discovery Plus, which streams content from the History Channel.

Discovery Plus offers a seven-day free trial. After that, the Ad-Lite plan costs $6.81 CAD and the Ad-free plan costs $9.54 CAD. Each account will enable you to stream on up to 5 user profiles and supports 4 concurrent streams

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Alone season 10 in Australia

Bad news for Aussies — Alone season 10 doesn't seem to be airing on any Australian channels or streaming services.

Travelers who wants to watch Alone season 10 live with a service they already have, ExpressVPN can help.