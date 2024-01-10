How to watch After the Flood online — release date and time for the new British crime thriller

When a devastating flood hits a small U.K. town, the water damage is the least of the problems for one of its residents. After the Flood is a tense whodunnit, with the tenacious PC Joanna Marshall determined to get to the bottom of a deadly mystery.

Played out over six episodes, here we explain how to watch After the Flood from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Watch After the Flood: TV channel, dates ► U.K. date and time: After the Flood premieres on ITV1 at 9 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

• FREE STREAM — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — BritBox (date TBC)

In the aftermath of the destructive weather event, a dead body is found in an underground car park. Just an unfortunate accident resulting from the deluge, right? That's certainly what the police initially think — everybody except for PC Jo Marshall, that is.

With policing in her blood and as a member of the local community, she can't escape the feeling that there's something more to the suspicious death than meets the eye. Pregnancy and a less-than-supporting husband aren't going to stop our intrepid protagonist from blowing the case wide open.

Sophie Rundle — best known for roles in Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack and The Diplomat — leads an excellent U.K. cast that also includes Philip Glenister (Life on Mars), Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton) and Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown), with Azhur Saleem (three episodes of Doctor Who) directing.

Keep reading for all the details on how to watch After the Flood online — and for free — no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch After the Flood online FREE

The six hour-long episodes of After the Flood start on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV1.

They'll air at the same time each week, with the finale set for Wednesday, Feb. 14.

You can also stream episodes live or on-demand via ITVX. It’s FREE to watch and contains thousands of great TV shows and movies. However, you will need a valid TV licence to stream content live.

Not in the U.K. right now? Don't worry — you can watch from anywhere with one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN. Read on and we'll explain how to watch After the Flood online using a VPN.

How to watch After the Flood from anywhere with a VPN

After the Flood isn't immediately being shown worldwide, but you needn't miss out if you're traveling abroad when it's on and still want to watch on the normal streaming service you would at home.

You can watch it with a VPN, which will help you get around any geo-restrictions that block you from watching when overseas. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 100+ countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the show.

How to watch After the Flood around the world

Can I watch After the Flood online in the U.S., Australia or Canada?

It has been confirmed that After the Flood will be available to watch on streaming service BritBox around the world, in countries such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa and the Nordics — but no air date has yet been announced.

It is expected to land on the platform at some point in 2024.

If you're a Brit currently abroad you could still connect to ITVX and watch After the Flood. Simply download a VPN such as ExpressVPN and follow the instructions above to access your usual streaming services.

After the Flood cast

Sophie Rundle as PC Joanna Marshall

Matt Stokoe as Pat Holman

Lorraine Ashbourne as Molly Marshall

Philip Glenister as Jack Radcliffe

Jonas Armstrong as Lee Elison

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie

Tripti Tripuraneni as Deepa Das

Jacqueline Boatswain as Sarah Mackie

Anita Adam Gabay as Tasha Eden

Arthur McBain as Daniel Eden

Ray Castleton as Mr Allen

Amy Forrest as Emma

Chris Kaye as Simon Boxer

George Bukhari as Keith

Jeanette Percival as Amy