How to live stream Seahawks vs Eagles: Watch the NFC Wild Card game

For two of the most banged up teams in the NFL, it has come down to a single playoff game to see who can survive. For the second time this season, the Seattle Seahawks visit the Philadelphia Eagles today, but this Wild Card Sunday there's a lot more on the line.

Sitting at 9-7, the Eagles took first place in a lackluster NFC East division. However, this team should not be overlooked. QB Carson Wentz is coming off four straight wins to end the regular season, throwing for 300 yards per game with a 100.8 passer rating. He threw 7 TDs with 0 interceptions during that span.

Going into the game, the Eagles will be without DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffrey, Brandon Brooks, Nelson Algholor, Darren Sproles—and more—while tight end Zach Ertz (broken rib, lacerated kidney) and Lane Johnson (high ankle sprain) are questionable.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have Russell Wilson, who finished the season with a very impressive 31 TDs and 5 INTs with a 106.3 passer rating. And even though Seattle's star running back Penny won't be playing, Marshawn Lynch has returned to the Seahawks' lineup and could very well be a Beast Mode threat in the red zone.

Last time around the Seahawks outlasted the Eagles 17-9 in early December, but anything can happen this time around. Here's how to live stream the Seahawks vs Eagles NFL Wild Card game.

Seahawks vs Eagles Wild Card start time, channel Seattle @ Philadelphia starts at 4:40 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. Pacific) today, Jan 5. The game is airing on NBC.

