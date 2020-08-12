Where to buy Lysol spray — these retailers have stock

Lysol Disinfectant Spray is on the list of EPA-approved disinfectants that can kill COVID-19. As a result, everyone's wondering where to buy Lysol Spray. The good news is that Lysol Disinfectant Spray is slowly coming back into stock. However, you'll have to act fast when you find it because it tends to quickly sell out.

To make shopping for Lysol Spray a little easier, we're rounding up where to buy Lysol Spray and where to buy other Lysol cleaners. (Make sure to also checkout our guide on where to buy Lysol wipes).

Where to buy Lysol Spray

Where to buy Lysol Spray online

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes 2-Pack: $17 @ Office Depot

Lysol Wipes are just as difficult to find as Lysol Wipes. However, Office Depot has this 2-pack of Lysol Wipes in stock. It includes a total of 160 Lysol Disinfecting Wipes. View Deal

Lysol Neutra Automatic Spray: $12 @ Amazon

When used with the Lysol Neutra Spray Dispenser, this canister of Lysol Automatic Spray refill keeps any room smelling fresh by automatically releasing bursts of spray. Don't have a dispenser? This Lysol spray can be used manually on its own. View Deal

Lysol Max Cover Shower Foamer: $15 @ Amazon

Disinfect and kill 99.9% of bathroom viruses and bacteria with this 19-ounce bottle of Lysol Max Shower Foamer. It can be used in the shower or on large surfaces to destroy soap scum. View Deal

Lysol Basin Tub and Tile Cleaner: $9 @ Lowe's

This Lysol spray eliminates soap scum, lime scale, and water stains. It can be used to clean bath tubs and tiles. View Deal

Lysol Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner: $3 @ Amazon

The pack of Lysol Toilet Bowl Cleaner keeps you toilet clean and fresh with every flush. It also fights toilet rings and helps prevent stains. It comes with six applicators. View Deal