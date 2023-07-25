It's almost time to watch Harley Quinn season 4 online, as one of the best Max shows returns with a very sticky situation for #HarlIvy. As you might remember that hashtagged-couple of Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are now playing for opposite teams.

Harley Quinn season 4 streaming details Harley Quinn season 4 premieres on Thursday (July 27) on Max with three episodes. New episodes arrive weekly until Thursday, Sept. 14.

No, silly: they're still a couple. It's just that they ended season 3 on opposite sides sides of justice, with Ms. Quinn working with the Bat-family, and Ivy now running the Legion of Doom under Lex Luthor (Giancarlo Esposito).

So, that will mean Batgirl (Briana Cuoco), Nightwing (Harvey Guillén) and Robin (Jacob Tremblay) will have to adjust to Harley's manic energy while Ivy deals with villains that apparently don't want to take orders from a woman. Which makes us wonder where Doctor Psycho (Tony Hale) is right now.

Of course, Harley's going to try and make it work, and turn their situation into some kind of roleplay. She's fun. Here is all the data you need to watch Harley Quinn season 4. Plus, check out the teaser trailer below.

How to watch Harley Quinn season 4 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Max isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Harley Quinn season 4. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Harley Quinn season 4 in the U.S.

In the U.S., Harley Quinn season 4 premieres Thursday (July 27) at 3 a.m. ET on Max.

Season 4 consists of 10 episodes. The first three dropped that Thursday, the rest are coming at a clip of one episode per week.

If you haven't signed up for Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

Max offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Succession, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

Can you watch Harley Quinn season 4 in Canada, the UK or Australia?

Max has yet to leap outside of Gotham, I mean the U.S., and Harley Quinn season 4 doesn't appear to have a premiere date scheduled for Binge in Australia, Crave in Canada or Sky Atlantic in the UK, places we normally would have expected it to arrive. Where it will probably debut at some unnamed date.

So, Americans traveling abroad who want to use their Max account should check out a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Harley Quinn season 4 episode schedule

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 1: July 27

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 2: July 27

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 3: July 27

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 4: August 3

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 5: August 10

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 6: August 17

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 7: August 24

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 8: August 31

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 9: Sept. 7

Harley Quinn season 4 episode 10: Sept. 14

Harley Quinn season 4 cast

The rogue's gallery of villains and heroes in Harley Quinn is getting even denser. Here's the full cast of expected voice actors, and we've got more expected characters below:

Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn

Lake Bell as Poison Ivy

Alan Tudyk as Clayface, Joker and many other characters

Matt Oberg as Kite Man

Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho

Ron Funches as King Shark

Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman

J. B. Smoove as Frank the Plant

Diedrich Bader as Batman

James Wolk as Superman

Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman

James Adomian as Bane

Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor

Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman

Briana Cuoco as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl

Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon

Jacob Tremblay as Robin

Harvey Guillén as Nightwing

Rachel Dratch as Nora Fries

Phil Lamarr as Black Manta

Other characters expected:

Captain Boomerang

Captain Cold

Cheetah

Gorilla Grodd

Livewire

Man-Bat

Metallo

Parasite

Pharaoh

Reverse Flash

Sinestro

Snowflame

Solomon Grundy

Toyman