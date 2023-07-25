Netflix tosses its final coins to Henry Cavill (at least for Geralt) when we watch The Witcher season 3 volume 2. This three episode batch is the end of his run, and he's to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth.

The last we saw of The Witcher season 3 put Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) into the fire, as Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) revealed himself as the big bad of the series. But will his attempt to pull off a coup at the Conclave of Mages at Thanedd work?

Ciri (Freya Allan) and Jaskier (Joey Batey) are nearby and at risk, but it appears that won't last for long. In the below trailer, you'll see the princess finds herself in some kind of desert.

Our The Witcher season 3 part 1 review showed some fatigue in the series, at least for anything not involving the core four. Here's everything you need to watch The Witcher season 3 volume 2. Scroll down for the trailer and cast info.

When does The Witcher season 3 part 2 come out on Netflix?

The Witcher season 3 part 2 is set for release Thursday (July 27) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix.

It has three episodes.

The Witcher season volume 2 cast

The cast of The Witcher season 3 volume 2 includes many of the key players from previous seasons, including:

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster-killer known as The Witcher

Freya Allan as Ciri (Cirilla) of Cintra, whose power is important to the future of the Continent, whom Geralt has sworn to protect

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, a sorceress allied with Geralt and Ciri

Joey Batey as Jaskier, the bard

Bart Edwards as Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard, the White Flame

Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart

Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia

Sam Woolf as Rience, a renegade mage

Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair

Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz

You may notice that Rience is now reportedly played by Sam Woolf and not Chris Fulton.