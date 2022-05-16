Fox just canceled two shows — and both only lasted one season

Fox has confirmed the cancelation of two shows: Our Kind of People and Pivoting. Both shows managed only a single season on the network before being axed.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Our Kind of People had a slightly different route to air than usual. The show was given a straight to series order, instead of following the traditional pilot route. However, it appears that Our Kind of People could have done with that extra development time as it failed to impress both critics and viewers alike.

Inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s 1999 book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, the drama series starred Yaya DaCosta and focused on a single mother as she sets out to her reclaim her family name. Along the way she also discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past. The 12-episode series concluded in January and also featured Nadiden Ellis, Lance Gross and Rhyon Nicole Brown.

Pivoting on the other hand was a raucous comedy show that followed three middle-aged friends who decide to make major life changes after the sudden death of another friend. It starred Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q as the central trio of pals. Pivoting earned a perfect 100% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and also achieved an impressive 85% audience score when it premiered earlier this year.

Unfortunately, despite this strong reception, the show is officially finished after just 10 episodes. Pivoting is another sobering reminder that even a well-received show isn’t guaranteed to get a second season. Both Pivoting and Our Kind of People join The Big Leap on Fox’s 2022 cancelation list.

Fox isn’t the only network currently combing through its slate of shows and deciding which ones to renew and which to axe. Just last week CBS confirmed a controversial sitcom wasn’t getting a second season, and in a very cold-blooded move, The CW canceled seven shows at once including multiple reboots and a Vampire Diaries spinoff.

Streamers are also getting in on the action, over the weekend Hulu announced its animated M.O.D.O.K series was finished, and Netflix has its own lengthy list of canceled shows that appears to be growing each week. At this point, cancelation season is definitely in full swing. Make sure to keep your fingers crossed that it’s not your favorite show on the chopping block next.