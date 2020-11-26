Forget Apple TV: Nvidia Shield TV just crashed to $129 for Black Friday

The real Black Friday deals are here at least - with Cyber Monday deals on the horizon - bringing with them discounts on pretty much everything you could imagine. Among them is the Nvidia Shield TV (2019), which just happens to be one of the best streaming players you can buy.

For a limited time Amazon has Nvidia Shield TV on sale for $129. That's $20 off, and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this excellent streaming tube.

Nvidia Shield TV 4K: was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

The Nvidia Shield TV offers seamless game-streaming, fast-loading 4K HDR content, and ambitious AI upscaling for 1080p video. For a limited time, it's $20 off at Amazon and at its all-time low price. View Deal

In our Nvidia Shield TV review we loved the fact that it was able to quickly render 4K content and stream games. Plus it has strong app support, with access to just about every channel and service out there -- including the likes of Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and so on.

It does have a pretty bizarre design, seeing as how it's shaped like a tube and not the more traditional box shape of its predecessor and other streaming devices. But don't let that put you off.

Designed to sit horizontally somewhere under your TV, you'll find the power port and ethernet on one end, with a microSD card slot and HDMI port on the other. So just a little bit non-conformist, especially in the age of games consoles and other gadgets that stand up vertically.

Naturally, being an Android TV device, it's got the option to customise your home screen and put the content you want front and center. The content you don't want, on the other hand, is expelled the whatever depths deleted apps go to. This also means you can load up a variety of Android games beside the free GeForce Now games streaming service.

And it's with games that the Nvidia Shield TV has an advantage over other TV streaming boxes like Apple TV. Not only can you play the aforementioned games, but you can also stream Steam games directly from a PC on your network, making the Nvidia Shield TV a rather game-centric device despite its small size.

So this is a rare Nvidia Shield TV deal

