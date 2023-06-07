Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League final online and for free

The Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream will see these two historic clubs compete in the Europa Conference League final at the Fortuna Arena in Prague — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (June 8)

U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

U.K. — Watch for FREE on YouTube

Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Fiorentina progressed to the Conference League final after defeating Swiss side Basel in dramatic fashion. The Italian team overturned a disappointing defeat in the first leg to win 1-3 in the second and advanced to the final as 3-4 victors on aggregate. Fiorentina have scored the most goals in the tournament to date with an impressive 36 goals in 14 games. Talismanic Brazilian forward Arthur Cabral has found the back of the net seven times and will likely be Fiorentina’s main goal threat in this final.

Meanwhile, West Ham endured a disappointing Premier League season with unexpected relegation fears only assuaged in the final few weeks of the season. The East London club ultimately finished in 14th, but manager David Moyes will be aware that he must deliver European silverware or risk this season being labeled a failure. West Ham made the final after a convincing semi-final performance against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. The English side won 1-3 on aggregate, and are now just 90 minutes away from their first European trophy since 1965.

In fact, both these sides have endured difficult domestic league campaigns this year which makes this final all the more important. Much like their English opposition, Fiorentina have also experienced a long trophy drought. Their last major honors came in 2001 when the club won the Italian Cup. No wonder both fanbases are viewing this final as a make-or-break moment.

As the competition is only in its second year, the Europa Conference League may not have the prestige and history of its older siblings, the Champions League and the Europa League, but it’s still a chance for European glory. Both West Ham and Fiorentina fans will be desperate to see their team lift the trophy at the final whistle.

With plenty at stake for both clubs, and featuring two teams that aren’t afraid to attack, you won’t want to miss the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch online for free and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single moment of the Europa Conference League final for FREE with a Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream.

The game will be broadcast on BT Sports, but unlike with previous ECL games, you don't need a subscription to watch the final. And you don't need to pay a box office fee either.

The Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream can be watched for free on the BT Sports app which is available on loads of devices from video game consoles to the best streaming sticks. But if you don't have a way to access the app, the match is also being live-streamed via the BT Sports YouTube channel.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list

ExpressVPN is our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV, Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream on Paramount Plus.

We rank Paramount Plus as one of the best streaming services, and you can sign up for just $4.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $9.99 a month.

If you're a subscriber but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Paramount Plus offers access to your local CBS live feed as well as exclusive access to UEFA Champions League and Europa Conference League.

How to watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in the UK

BT Sport has the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport 1 if you have a paid subscription.

Alternatively, the Europa Conference League final will be broadcast for free on the BT Sports app and via the BT Sports YouTube channel.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream on Stan. The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Europa Conference live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial.

Stan users stuck abroad can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to still access the service they already pay for.

How to watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Fiorentina vs West Ham live stream on Spark Sport. This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.