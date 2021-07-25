Every Love Island UK series ranked — including 2021

Love Island UK is a reality television phenomenon. Across seven series, we’ve seen plenty of dramatic recouplings, countless islanders getting pied, and even a few constants genuinely find love.

Watching a throng of attractive singletons spend a summer in paradise is the ultimate guilty pleasure. If you’ve yet to indulge then you’ve got plenty to catch up on. There’s never been a better time to binge-watching all the previous drama either, as you can watch Love Island UK on streaming platforms in both the U.S. and U.K.

Of course, with each season being comprised of dozens of episodes watching a full series of Love Island UK can be quite a commitment. That’s why we’ve ranked every single series to date, so whether you’re looking to revisit an old series or start fresh you'll know which are worth your time. Be warned there are some spoilers below, so read at your own caution.

Every season of Love Island UK ranked

7. Series 7 (2021)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

Series 7 is just over a third of the way through its run, so there’s still time for its ranking to improve. It couldn’t get any lower, after all. The series has already been dubbed “Friendship Island” by some viewers due to the fact that none of the contests seem to have any real romantic chemistry.

So far the 2021 iteration of Love Island UK has lacked both the trashy drama of previous series but also the fun factor brought about by genuinely likable cast members. Some clever twists by the producers are needed stat to shake up otherwise Love Island’s grand return after a pandemic-forced hiatus will rank as one of 2021’s biggest television disappointments.

6. Series 6 (2020)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

Ironically, Love Island UK’s first winter series was about as tepid as the average British summer. The villa was moved to Cape Town in South Africa as the producers looked to capitalize on the show’s success with the sixth series beginning just six months after the previous one concluded.

To its credit Series 6 does have its supporters, but overall it was a more subdued season with a real lack of major arcs or watercooler moments. Though the series did spawn a number of beloved couples who are still going strong including eventual winners Finn Tapp and Paige Turley. Not an awful series, just very forgettable.

5. Series 1 (2015)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

The first series of Love Island UK (in its current form) is definitely pretty rough around the edges. The production isn’t as slick for starters, but there’s also a mean streak that runs through the entire thing. Rather than balancing comedic characters with drama moments, Series 1 goes all-in on toxic relationships and heated fallouts.

If you like your reality shows to feature heavy amounts of expletives and the constant sense that the whole cast is on the verge of a massive punch-up, then Love Island UK Series 1 is for you. Otherwise, you can probably leave this relic in the past.

4. Series 2 (2016)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

Love Island was starting to find its groove by its second outing. Featuring arguably the show’s greatest success story in Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde, Love Island UK Series 2 had a solid mix of compelling couples and dramatic squabbles. The showdown between Terry Walsh and Malin Andersson is the stuff of Love Island legend, though the unfair treatment of Zara Holland is a blight on the series.

It was hard to watch someone be put through the wringer in such a public fashion. Nevertheless, Series 2 was really the first indication of the smash hit that Love Island UK was on the verge of becoming.

3. Series 4 (2018)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

Series 4 ranks as one of the least successful series in terms of cast members actually finding love, within just a few months of the series ending every final couple had split, but it still made for great television. From the boys creating the “do bits society” to Adam Collard having a wandering eye that even an optometrist couldn’t fix, it was a hoot from start to finish. Plus, Georgia Steel declaring she was “loyal” about 10 times had an episode had viewers in stitches.

You could maybe accuse the producers of being a little too comfortable in Series 4, with the twists mostly being carbon-copied from previous seasons, but otherwise Love Island UK Series 4 was vintage reality television.

2. Series 3 (2017)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

Series 3 is beloved more for the bromance between Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes than any of the actual couples. It’s definitely a fan-favorite series and for good reason. Containing probably the most dramatic recoupling in the whole series history as well as the introduction of the second Casa Amor villa, Series 3 was when Love Island truly arrived.

The chaotic drama was brought in the form of hall of fame islander Olivia Attwood, who is still getting her own spinoff reality series’ to this day. But there was also genuine love in the air in the summer of 2017, the relationship between Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt managed to melt even the stoniest of hearts. Series 3 has rightly earned its reputation as top-tier Love Island.

1. Series 5 (2019)

(Image credit: Hulu/ITV)

The anticipation going in Love Island UK Series 5 was enormous. The show was at its peak of popularity and viewer’s expectations seemed impossible to meet. Somehow they were surpassed. Series 5 of Love Island has everything you could possibly want in a reality show. Loveable characters? Check. Hilarious moments? Double-check. Over-the-top drama? Triple check.

The Series 5 highlights reel could be hours long as there are so many iconic moments deserving of recognition. No-nonsense Maura Higgins is the undisputed Queen of Love Island and watching unlucky-in-love Amy Hart get completely heartbroken by ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard was genuinely tear-inducing. If you only watch a single series of Love Island UK, make sure it’s Series 5.