Everton vs Manchester City live stream and how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Everton vs Manchester City live stream will round off a busy Saturday of Premier League football. One team is looking to retighten their grip at the top of the table, the other is trying to avoid relegation.

Everton vs Manchester City live stream, date, time, channels The Everton vs Manchester City live stream takes Saturday, February 26.

► Time 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Pep Guardiola’s team had looked imperious until recently. However, their dramatic late defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, followed by Liverpool’s 6-0 demolition of Leeds United, means that the gap at the top of the table is just three points going into this weekend.

At the other end of the table, Frank Lampard’s Everton sit perilously close to the drop zone. They are just two points ahead of 18th placed Burnley going into this round of fixtures, having won just one of their last five Premier League games. They've lost 13 of the 23 they have played so far.

A look at the recent head-to-head history between these two teams will not make the blue half of Merseyside feel much better. The last time Everton beat Manchester City in the Premier League came over five years ago, in January 2017, and they have lost the last eight meetings. This includes four wins at Goodison Park for Manchester City.

Everton’s January signings Donny Van Der Beek and Dele Alli have not been able to help turn around their club’s fortunes so far. However, during his pre-match press conference, Lampard said that he feels that overall he has “seen progress behind the scenes, in two really good performances.” He did, though, also acknowledge the clear evidence of “some of our weaknesses in defeats."

Lampard also offered his backing to Ukrainian international Vialii Mykolenko, who plays for Everton. City’s Pep Guardiola similarly showed his support for Mykolenko’s international teammate Alex Zinchenko, who attended a protest following Russia’s invasion of his home country. Zinchenko is understood to have made himself available for the Everton vs Manchester City live stream, while the decision about Mykolenko had not been taken by the time of the pre-match press conference.

In terms of injuries, Ben Godfrey remains out for Everton. However, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Demarai Gray should have sufficiently recovered to at least make the substitutes bench. Guardiola confirmed that Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish are also back after injury and available.

The league leaders are obviously heavy favourites to win, but they have been shocked by teams before. Can it happen again? Find out by watching the Everton vs Manchester City live stream, which we will show you how to do below.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Manchester City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the Everton vs Manchester City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Everton vs Manchester City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Everton vs Manchester City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Manchester City live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.