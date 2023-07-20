England vs Haiti live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The England vs Haiti live stream will see the Lionesses begin their World Cup 2023 campaign as they look to build upon their first major tournament win at last year's Euros — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Haiti live stream, date, time, channels England vs Haiti live stream takes place Saturday, July 22.

► Time 10:30 a.m. BST / 5:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on ITV and ITV Hub

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Lionesses of England are likely still on cloud nine after winning the Euro 2022 final against Germany last summer. However, the side will need to come back down to Earth now and prepare for what is expected to be a grueling tournament for the national team.

England have been struck down with a series of injuries that are a major cause for concern. Captain Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and top-scorer at the Euros, Beth Mead, are all ruled out of the entire tournament, which drops England from an outside favorite to win the whole thing to the team many have earmarked as a potential underperformer.

Even with these devastating injuries to key players, England are still tipped to cruise past a Haiti side ranked number 53 in the world and making their World Cup debut at this tournament. However, this is often an unpredictable sport, and Haiti will hope to upset the odds by taking advantage of England’s weakened squad by claiming a famous victory.

The England vs Haiti live stream should be a thrilling match between the reigning European champions and an underdog side that is hoping to do more than just make up the numbers at this World Cup. We’ll show you how to watch the game from anywhere down below.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the tournament by checking out our how to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams hub which has all the details you need to stream every single match.

How to watch England vs Haiti anywhere

England vs Haiti live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

England vs Haiti live streams by country

How to watch the England vs Haiti live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Haiti live stream on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login, if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match. FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling). Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Haiti live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. Plus, World Cup fans can stream the entire tournament on FS1 and FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got FOX and FS1, a a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch the England vs Haiti live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the England vs Haiti live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a England vs Haiti live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Haiti live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. the England vs Haiti stream will be available to watch for free on ITV, or you can stream online via ITV Hub. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Haitilive stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Haiti live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the England vs Haiti live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the England vs Haiti live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the England vs Haiti live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group D table

Group D standings as of 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 20.