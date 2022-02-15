Elden Ring system requirements revealed — and they're pretty demanding

Now that Bandai Namco has revealed Elden Ring's official PC requirements, we can confirm that having one of the best gaming PCs will help. Elden Ring’s minimum PC requirements aren’t overly demanding in the CPU and GPU departments, although it does require quite a bit of RAM. If you want to run the game at recommended settings, you’ll definitely need a pretty recent machine.

Information comes via the official Elden Ring Twitter account, which posted a helpful chart. In keeping with the game’s terse and mysterious atmosphere, the tweet simply states, “PC specifications for #ELDENRING.”

Elden Ring PC System Requirements Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Windows 10 OR Windows 11 CPU Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i7-8700K OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600X RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB OR AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB OR AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB Storage 60 GB 60 GB

On the minimum side, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X processor, 12 GB RAM and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 4 GB. Both the CPUs and GPUs are a few years old, but they’re still relatively powerful equipment. And even today, not every gaming PC or laptop ships with 12 GB RAM; some budget systems have only 8 GB.

The recommended specs section, however, is a bit more intense. You’ll need an Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, 16 GB RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB. Like the minimum specs, these aren’t the absolute newest components on the market, but casual PC gamers may not have them, particularly on lower-end laptops.

Whether you want to run the game at minimum or recommended settings, you’ll need Windows 10 or 11, DirectX 12 and 60 GB storage space. Thankfully, any “Windows-compatible audio device” will work for sound, so there’s no exacting requirement there.

While the minimum requirements aren’t shockingly high, some gamers in the Twitter replies have wondered why they couldn’t be lower still. After all, Elden Ring will come out on PS4 and Xbox One, and those systems are arguably less powerful than the minimum required PC. In all likelihood, this means that the last-gen console versions are better-optimized than the PC version, but it’s difficult to tell for sure without a deep dive into the game’s code.

In any case, the bright side is that gamers with powerful PCs should be able to push Elden Ring pretty far. Gamers without powerful PCs should probably stick to the console versions.