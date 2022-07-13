A movie #StarringJohnCho? Yes, please. The actors headlines Don't Make Me Go, a new Prime Video original film that's a heartwarming saga of a terminally ill father taking his teen daughter (Mia Isaac) on one last road trip.

Don’t Make Me Go streaming details Don’t Make Me Go premieres Friday (July 15) at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video (opens in new tab).

Max is a single dad who is diagnosed with a terminal disease. In an attempt to gain bonding time with teen daughter Wally, he proposes a cross-country trek from their California home to his college reunion in New Orleans.

Wally, who doesn’t know his secret, pushes back at first, wanting to hang out with her boyfriend instead. She ends up reluctantly agreeing after being Max promises driving lessons along the way. They go on a selfie-filled journey, at the end of which Max hopes to encounter Wally’s long-absent mother.

Here's everything you need to watch Don't Make Me Go, plus check out the trailer below:

How to watch Don't Make Me Go in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Don't Make Me Go on Prime Video (opens in new tab) starting Friday, July 15 at 12 a.m. ET.

The movie has a runtime of one hour and 49 minutes. It is rated R.

Don't Make Me Go is a Prime Video original. The streaming service is included with a Amazon Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial.

How to watch Don't Make Me Go anywhere on Earth

While Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss Don't Make Me Go. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Don't Make Me Go reviews

Currently, Don't Make Me Go has a 55 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes off of 11 reviews. Critics are mostly lukewarm about the movie.

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han (opens in new tab) calls it a "solidly likable drama, anchored by lovely, lived-in chemistry between John Cho and Mia Isaac as a father-daughter duo. But a misguided third-act choice throws off its bittersweet vibe, leaving a distinctly sour aftertaste."

IndieWire's Kate Erbland (opens in new tab) is more positive about the "sweet, charming, and eventually daring dramedy with tons of heart," despite the ending that will "engender some very strong reactions."

Michael Nordine of Variety (opens in new tab) writes, "The movie’s ending is misguided to the point of being perplexing rather than upsetting, recasting everything that came before it in a less favorable light. That’s a shame, as this father-daughter drama starring John Cho has more than its fair share of touching moments before hitting the roadblock that is its questionable third act."

SlashFilm's Hoai-Train Bui (opens in new tab) praises the movie for doing "what a good tearjerker does best: It's life-affirming without being overly saccharine, it's moving without being maudlin, and it gives you a good cry without making you feel guilty for being a big sap about a road trip movie."