Trending

Disney Plus May Not Have These Shows and Movies at Launch

By Streaming 

What Disney isn't bringing to the table

The interface of Disney+ streaming service is displayed on Apple Inc.'s AppleTV at the D23 Expo, billed as the "largest Disney fan event in the world," on August 23, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. - Disney Plus will launch on November 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus.
(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

We've already seen every single Disney Plus show that's available at launch, but (somehow) that epic list is actually incomplete. For starters, don't expect Indiana Jones' adventures on Disney Plus on launch day (Nov. 12), nor should you expect to cry through Coco on the new-born service.

This list comes from an intrepid redditor, u/LordVader3000, whose work shows that the circle of titles is far from complete, as a bunch of well-known films, including Iron Man 2, National Treasure and The Last Jedi, are still stuck on Amazon or Netflix. 

The aforementioned Indiana Jones content has an asterisk, however, because distribution rights are owned by Paramount, even though Disney owns a part of that series. Not that you should know the difference, or who has rights to what, but those who associate The House of The Mouse with Dr. Jones' adventures might find the service lacking some of the treasure they expect.

The "Not Included for Unknown Reasons" section of LordVader3000's includes titles that could wind up disappointing fans, such as The Muppet  Show and The Star Wars Holiday Special.  

However, I'm not surprised that Toy Story 4 and The Lion King (2019) are on that section, as both came out recently, and Disney probably doesn't want to throw out after-theatre sales of digital downloads and Blu-rays. Personally, I'm a bit annoyed that The Mighty Ducks movies won't be in the service, but it's not the biggest issue. 

The least surprising entry in the entire Reddit post is Song Of The South, a 1946 film highly criticized for its racial elements, with top Google results asking "Is This Racist?" and "Just How Racist Is Disney's 'Song of the South'?"