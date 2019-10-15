Disney Plus Launch Lineup Revealed: Every Show and Movie Coming Nov. 12

We’re still counting down the days until the Disney Plus launch, but the upcoming streaming service just gave us something to be excited about: its debut lineup. All the shows and movies that Disney Plus members can stream on Nov. 12 were announced in a series of tweets yesterday (Oct 14).

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12.Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWTOctober 14, 2019

The 300-plus-tweet thread revealed all the content Disney Plus subscribers can expect to access in a few weeks. Organized in chronological order, the list includes nearly every Disney property you can imagine from the 1937 Snow White movie to the debut Star Wars spin off series, The Mandalorian .

The High School Musical saga, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, The Sandlot, and The Parent Trap (both iterations) are among the notable films that will be available at launch. As for shows, you'll see Disney Channel favorites like Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven. Disney Plus will also be the exclusive home of new series like The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Beloved classic Disney films, Pixar animated movies, Disney Channel Originals, Marvel events, National Geographic documentaries and more appear in the massive lineup, too. With such diverse offerings from Disney’s backlog, there’s certain to be something for every user at the time of launch.