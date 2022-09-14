Dancing With the Stars season 31 release date and time — how to watch online

Rumba in the streaming jungle! Dancing With the Stars season 31 is moving to Disney Plus after nearly two decades of airing on ABC. The celebrity dance competition is the first live series on Disney Plus.

DWTS season 31 release date, time and more Dancing With the Stars season 31 premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET. / 5 p.m. PT on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).



Dancing With the Stars first debuted in June 2005 on ABC and soon became one of its most popular shows, though ratings have dropped in recent years.

While it may not be the powerhouse it used to be, DWTS still has allure for Disney Plus, which is seeking to expand its subscriber base with different offerings. Also, the Marvel and Star Wars franchises tend to attract a younger, more male audience, while Dancing With the Stars' viewers are mostly women and older people.

Dancing With the Stars season 31 features the usual mix of actors, singers and athletes. The celebrity cast includes movie star Selma Blair, comedian/actor Wayne Brady, former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks and drag queen Shangela.

Tyra Banks returns to host, alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. The judges panel will include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The biggest changes for this season are that viewers will be able to vote live across the country for the first time and that the Disney Plus broadcast won't have ads.

Here's everything you need to watch Dancing With the Stars season 31. Watch a promo below and scroll down for the full cast list.

When does Dancing With the Stars season 31 come out on Disney Plus?

One new episode will air every Monday until the finale (likely in late November).

How to watch Dancing With the Stars season 31 internationally

It's unclear if Disney Plus will make Dancing With the Stars season 31 available to stream internationally.

Disney Plus is currently available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast

The Dancing With the Stars season 31 cast is comprised of 16 celebrities, paired with pro partners. They are: