China Open live stream: How to watch 2023 Badminton online

Viktor Axelsen and An Se-young are the top seeds at the 2023 China Open badminton, the final Super 1000 event of the year and one of the most prestigious tournaments of the season in terms of ranking points and prize money.

You can watch the 2023 BWF World Championships live online and for free on YouTube in some regions but it's a paid-for event elsewhere. Read on and we'll show you how to watch China Open badminton from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2023 China Open live streams: TV schedule, dates 2023 China Open live streams run from Tuesday (Sep. 5) to Sunday (Sep. 10).

► Venue: Changzhou Olympic Sports Centre Xincheng Gymnasium

► Time: Day's play starts at 6 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEST

► U.S. — YouTube (FREE)

► Australia — YouTube (FREE)

► U.K. — TNT Sports

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This is the first time the tournament has been staged since 2019 and, while Kento Momota won't be in Changzhou to defend his men's singles title, reigning women's singles champion Carolina Marin returns as the No.6 seed.

Axelsen enters the China Open as the world No.1 having won two of the three other Super 1000 tournaments this year. He shares the same half of the draw as Jonatan Christie, with Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Kodai Naraoka kept separate.

Though An has dominated the 2023 BWF World Tour, the 21-year-old South Korean phenomenon hasn't had things all her way in the Super 1000 events. Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei have also won a major each, and Chen will be able to count upon the support of the vast majority of the crowds in Changzhou.

Here's how to watch a 2023 China Open live stream online from anywhere.

FREE China Open badminton live streams

The 2023 China Open is being live streamed for free on the BWF TV YouTube channel in the U.S., Australia, and Canada.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free China Open coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the badminton for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

China Open live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a China Open live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view coverage from the U.S., you'd select U.S.A. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to YouTube or another website and watch the 2023 China Open live stream.

How to watch China Open live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the 2023 China Open on YouTube, which is of course completely free.

If you already use YouTube but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the China Open by using a good VPN.

How to watch China Open live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the broadcasting service formerly known as BT Sport – is showing the China Open in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month. It's a combo subscription which allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

The other way to get TNT Sports is to add it to the package with your current TV platform provider, so through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still tap into the China Open live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch China Open live streams in Canada

Badminton fans in Canada can watch the 2023 China Open free on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

Not at home right now? Use a VPN to tap into your home coverage from anywhere.

How to watch China Open live streams in Australia

The 2023 China Open is being shown for free in Australia on YouTube.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the badminton as if you were back home.