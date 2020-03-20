Cheap streaming deal at Amazon drops Fire TV Stick to $22

Now that we're all spending more time at home, Amazon has some streaming deals to help combat any boredom.

Currently, Prime members can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for $22.99. (You must sign into your Prime account to see this price). That's $17 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this streaming device since Amazon Prime Day. Alternatively, non-Prime members can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $39. That's $20 off and the cheapest price we've seen since the holidays.

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $22 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It's $22.99 for Prime members only. View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

If you want to stream 4K content on your TV, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus is the device to get. You also get a strong wireless receiver that gives you four times the range and a bundled voice remote. It's rarely this cheap outside of major holidays. View Deal

In our Amazon Fire TV Stick review, we loved its affordable price and good app selection. It sports a clean, responsive interface — but keep in mind that it will prioritize Amazon media most of the time.

The included Alexa-enabled remote also lets you select apps with voice commands, including Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon Video. You can also summon Amazon's voice-powered digital assistant for the latest news. The 1080p Fire TV Stick was $15 last Prime Day, but even at $22 it's still a steal.

If you have a 4K TV, the Editor's Choice Roku Streaming Stick Plus is a no brainer at $39. In our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review, we loved its simple, streamlined interface and the fact that it gives you access to hundreds of channels like HBO, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and more.