Black Friday laptop deals 2020: The best sales right now

Black Friday laptop deals are already starting as retailers battle it out for the lowest prices on MacBooks, Chromebooks and Windows laptops and more. Yes, Black Friday deals are live early. And if you're in the market for a laptop, you're in for some amazing bargains.

Black Friday sales have already started for some retailers, with Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart already touting sales. Best Buy is even offering a Black Friday price guarantee on most of its current deals. Other major stores, like NewEgg and Dell, are beginning the slow drip of sales now as they ramp up to the big sales in late November. Discounts big and small are cropping up across the internet, and there will be new deals all month long.

That's why we're here, to scout the best Black Friday laptop deals available from every retailer and brand, listing them all in one place and calling out the best bargains for the top products. Whether it's a cheap laptop or Chromebook for a child in school, a new MacBook for Mom or a new gaming laptop for Dad, these are the best Black Friday laptop deals.

Best Black Friday laptop deals under $300

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1: was $299 now $119 @ Amazon

The Galileo Pro is a 2-in-1 laptop designed for kids. It features a detachable 11.5-inch LCD, 1.3GHz Atom CPU, 1GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. It runs Android 6.0 and can also be used in tablet mode. Rarely on sale, this is one of the cheapest laptop deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $234 @ Amazon

The bulk of Black Friday laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work. View Deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals under $599

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: was $549 now $486 @ Amazon

Powerful and lightweight, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is a 2-in-1 Chromebook that boasts unusual extras, like a built-in pen. Plus, the regular webcam is joined by a 13MP rear-facing camera to use in tablet mode. Amazon's selling this versatile Chromebook for $63 off.View Deal

Acer Aspire 1: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The Aspire 1 is a budget laptop that's ideal for light tasks like checking e-mail, Web surfing, and the occasional Netflix stream. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It comes with an HDMI cable, USB extension cord and mouse pad. Save $100 now at Amazon.View Deal

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air Black Friday deals

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,199. With double the storage of the basic model, this is $100 off the usual price for this configuration.View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy's MacBook Air sale doubles the RAM to 16GB and knocks $200 of the regular price. The 13-inch Apple MacBook Air has a sleek profile, effortless Touch ID and comes in elegant Space Gray.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Best Buy

Get the excellent 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) for $300 off the regular price! With an 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, it's one of the best laptops on the market, and it's more affordable than ever.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Apple offers four configurations of its new 2020 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the base MacBook Pro with a 10th-gen CPU. It houses a 2-GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. It's now $100 off in this excellent early Black Friday laptop deal. View Deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals under $800

Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630 has a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree flip and fold aluminum chassis. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. Best Buy is selling it for $70 off.View Deal

HP 15-inch Touch Screen Laptop: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on an HP Touch Screen laptop with 8th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor and roomy 512GB SSD. It's a great choice for students, but even parents will want the laptop's HD TrueVision HD camera, long-lasting performance and 12GB of system memory.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $899 now $740 @ Amazon

This early Amazon Black Friday laptop deal takes a $159 off Microsoft's 2-in-1, even beating their Prime Day sales price. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, though the Type Cover is not included. View Deal

HP Envy x360 15.6" 2-in-1: was $849 now $679 @ Best Buy

You can save $150 off the original price of the excellent HP Envy x360 2-in-1 at Best Buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. With a 2-in-1 design and speedy boot times, it's an easy buy.View Deal

Best Black Friday laptop deals under $1,500

Lenovo Yoga C940 14" 4K: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes a huge $400 off one of our favorite laptops. The Yoga C940 14 delivers a gorgeous design, fast performance, and long battery life. This model packs a 14-inch, 4K display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: was $1,399 now $1,224 @ Dell

Dell has dropped the base price of the XPS 13 Touch by $175. This svelte machine packs a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display, a 1.2GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Score these savings now, no coupon required.View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,329 @ Amazon

We loved the Google Pixelbook Go's long battery life and great display when we reviewed it, and the 2-in-1 Chromebook gets even better with this sale. Amazon's taking almost $70 off the regular price of the top model, which boasts 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for even more nimble performance.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Touch: was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Best Buy

The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite laptop, and with a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, a 1.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-065G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, we think you'll agree. Best Buy is selling it for $150 off, one of the best prices we've seen for the laptop.View Deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,599 now $1,420 @ Dell

This new Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel anti-glare display, 10th Gen Intel 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Use coupon, "50OFF699" to drop it down to $1,420.View Deal

Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

Get one the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 at an unbeatable price at Best Buy. The highly portable gaming machine packs an AMD Ryzen 7 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with a 512GB SSD and boasts incredible battery life, and now you can get it for under $1,000.View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Looking for Black Friday laptop deals on gaming rigs? Amazon has the HP Omen 15 on sale for $1,099. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 60Hz LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This 2020 laptop also features single panel access to its components for easy upgrades. View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,399 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is a superb gaming machine. The top-rated AERO 15 packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. This early Black Friday laptop deal takes a whopping $500 off.View Deal

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Score an awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deal with this system. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is $300 off, but still crams in a bevy of awesome hardware. It features a 13.3-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU. View Deal

Alienware Area-51m R2 17: was $2,299 now $1,714 @ Dell

Dell's early Black Friday deal takes $585 off the base Alienware Area-51m R2 model — prices start at $1,714. The starting model packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.View Deal