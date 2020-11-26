The best Black Friday identity theft protection deals

We don't often see deals for identity theft protection, but this year, several Black Friday deals are already up, and we expect these to continue through the end of Cyber Monday deals.

The best identity theft protection services will monitor your credit ratings, credit scores and bank accounts, watch the "dark web" for signs of your stolen information, and even reimburse you up to $1 million if your identity does get stolen.

This year, both LifeLock and Identity Guard are offering steep discounts on new accounts. IdentityForce is offering a bit off as well, but Tom's Guide readers can save even more.

Identity theft protection deals available now

Identity Guard Total, 1 year: Was $240, now $96

The mid-range plan from Identity Guard monitors three credit bureaus, gives you a monthly credit score and uses IBM Watson artificial intelligence to scan the web for your personal information. Identity Guard's basic and premium plans are also discounted.View Deal

IdentityForce UltraSecure, 1 year: Was $180, now $107.88

IdentityForce is also offering discounts, but Tom's Guide readers will get even better deals right here. UltraSecure monitors court records, financial accounts and the dark web; UltraSecure + Credit adds credit reports and scores.View Deal

LifeLock Advantage, 1 year: Was $240, now $174.99

LifeLock's mid-range plan monitors one credit bureau and provides Norton antivirus and VPN protection for up to 10 devices, plus 250GB of online backup space. LifeLock's Standard, Select and Ultimate Plus plans are also on sale.View Deal

