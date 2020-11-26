The best Black Friday identity theft protection deals

We don't often see deals for identity theft protection, but this year, several Black Friday deals are already up, and we expect these to continue through the end of Cyber Monday deals.
The best identity theft protection services will monitor your credit ratings, credit scores and bank accounts, watch the "dark web" for signs of your stolen information, and even reimburse you up to $1 million if your identity does get stolen.
This year, both LifeLock and Identity Guard are offering steep discounts on new accounts. IdentityForce is offering a bit off as well, but Tom's Guide readers can save even more.
Identity theft protection deals available now
Identity Guard Total, 1 year: Was $240, now $96
The mid-range plan from Identity Guard monitors three credit bureaus, gives you a monthly credit score and uses IBM Watson artificial intelligence to scan the web for your personal information. Identity Guard's basic and premium plans are also discounted.View Deal
IdentityForce UltraSecure, 1 year: Was $180, now $107.88
IdentityForce is also offering discounts, but Tom's Guide readers will get even better deals right here. UltraSecure monitors court records, financial accounts and the dark web; UltraSecure + Credit adds credit reports and scores.View Deal
LifeLock Advantage, 1 year: Was $240, now $174.99
LifeLock's mid-range plan monitors one credit bureau and provides Norton antivirus and VPN protection for up to 10 devices, plus 250GB of online backup space. LifeLock's Standard, Select and Ultimate Plus plans are also on sale.View Deal
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon Black Friday sales: save on Fire TVs, Lego, Fitbit
- Adidas: up to 80% off hoodies, sneakers @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- Alienware: up to $730 off gaming rigs
- Allswell: 20% off select items via "GOBBLE20" @ Allswell
- Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $229 @ Amazon
- Audible Plus: 38% off first 6 months
- Beautyrest: up to $300 off mattresses
- Best Buy: smart TVs as low as $79
- Bose 700 Headphones: was $379 now $339 @ Amazon
- Casper Mattress: up to 30% off everything @ Casper
- Chewy: up to 50% off pet supplies
- Chromebooks: deals from $129 @ Best Buy
- Cleaning supplies: spend $40, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Dell: laptop deals from $349
- Fitbit sale: up to $50 off @ Amazon (today only!)
- Galaxy S20/Note 20 sale: up to $250 off @ Amazon
- HP sale: up to 60% off all laptops
- Lego: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Lenovo: ThinkPad sale from $799
- Microsoft: up to $900 off Surface, Xbox, more
- Mixbook: 50% off all photo books via "REVHLDY20"
- Nectar Mattress: $400 off + get $399 in free gifts
- New Balance: 25% off sitewide @ New Balance
- Nike: up to 40% off sneakers, tech fleece, hoodies @ Nike
- Nintendo Switch: shop all Switch stock @ Best Buy
- PC gaming sale: up to $200 off laptops, monitors @ Best Buy
- Prime Video: 50% off digital movies @ Amazon
- PS5 console: check stock @ Amazon
- OLED TV sale: deals from $899 @ Best Buy
- Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple
- Roku sale: 4K streamers from $24 @ Amazon
- Samsung QLED TVs: up to $2,500 off all models @ Samsung
- Snacks & health bars: spend $50, get $10 off @ Amazon
- Sony PS5: sign-ups available @ Amazon
- Sony WH-1000xM4: now $278 @ Amazon
- SSD sale: up to 50% off Samsung EVO Plus SSDs @ Amazon
- TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $349 now $229 @ Best Buy
- Verizon: free iPhone 12 w/ Unlimited
- Video games: buy 3 for the price of 2 @ Amazon
- Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Walmart: big-screen TVs, laptops, more from $278
- Whole turkeys: $1.99/lb. @ Amazon (Prime members)