Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 live streams: How to watch college basketball tournament online

If you’re a fan of college basketball, this week is an awfully exciting time. In addition to competitive games across the country, the Battle 4 Atlantis is back with a host of outstanding teams vying to leave the Bahamas a tournament champion.

This year, the Battle 4 Atlantis will once again feature eight teams and games will be played over three days. This year’s teams include a “who’s who” of top college basketball programs, including North Carolina, Villanova, and Memphis. Those teams will be joined by Michigan, Texas Tech, Northern Iowa, Arkansas, and Stanford.

While there are plenty of good teams in this year’s tournament, most college basketball fans are keeping a close eye on the North Carolina Tar Heels, which haven’t played in the Battle 4 Atlantis since the 2019-2020 season. As of this writing, North Carolina is ranked 20th in the country, with some Tar Heels fans saying the team is better than its ranking suggests and should run away with the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Villanova, however, may have something to say about that. The Wildcats are coming off a tough loss to Penn and trying to redeem themselves to move back up the college basketball rankings. And as the 21st-ranked team in the country, they’re right on North Carolina’s heels. But let’s face it — this is college basketball. And if we know anything about the sport, it’s that upsets can and often do happen.

So, it’s time to get ready for exciting basketball coming out of the Bahamas this week. And here’s how you can stream the Battle 4 Atlantis as games tip off on November 22.

How to watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if you are traveling and can't find access to your usual services to watch the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 live streams in the US

In the U.S., ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN U, and ESPN+ are streaming Battle 4 Atlantis games. All three networks are readily available on the cable or satellite provider of your choice. ESPN will also stream the games from the ESPN app. Battle 4 Atlantis will also stream from the ESPN website, but you’ll need to log in and authenticate your cable, satellite, or live TV provider.

If you've already cut the cord, ESPN is also readily available on a slew of streaming platforms, including Sling TV, Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and others.

Sling Orange, which starts at just $40 per month and features 40 channels, including ESPN, is one of our favorite streaming services. Fubo, which comes with 121 channels, including ESPN, costs $75 per month and is another nice choice.

ESPN+ will only be streaming the final game between the losing teams of the loser’s bracket that will land in seventh or eighth place. ESPN+ costs $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year. ESPN+ can also be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu (with ads) for a bundled price of $14.99 per month.

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching college basketball and sports in general. Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 live streams in Canada

Battle 4 Atlantis won’t be available in Canada on regular television, but Fubo, one of our favorite live TV streaming platforms, is available to our neighbors to the north. Fubo streams ESPN to its Canadian customers.

If you're not a Fubo customer, consider signing up for a VPN service which will allow you to access another streaming service as if you're in the U.S. and watching from home.

How to watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 in the UK

If you're in the UK, Battle 4 Atlantis is only available if you opt for a VPN to access your streaming service and stream from afar.

How to watch Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 live streams in Australia

Kayo is an Australia-only streaming service that carries a variety of sports programming, including men’s college basketball. Kayo says it will carry Battle 4 Atlantis games and will stream them live.

If you're visiting Australia and you're not a Kayo subscriber, consider using a VPN to access your streaming service.

Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 tournament schedule

Here’s a handy guide to all of the Battle 4 Atlantis games. As of this writing, we only know the first round matchups. Subsequent matchups will be determined by the previous round’s results.